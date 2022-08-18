Marshall City Council members heard a new proposed plan for city finances, with the outline for the 2023 fiscal budget presented to council by city staff, during last week’s city council meeting.
Council approved a motion to host two public hearings on the budget planned for their Aug. 25 and Sept. 8 council meetings, which will afford the community the opportunity to address council on the budget before potential approval.
Finance Director Dawn Jones presented to council on the department’s proposed 2023 budget, which has estimated revenue of over $37 million and estimated expenditures at $36 million.
With the proposed budget comes an altered property tax rate, which actually dropped this year, though community members can still expect to pay more than the previous year in taxes.
Jones explained that the property tax rate in the city dropped due to statewide increases by over 15 percent in property values, though the actual tax rate community members pay is regulated by the maintenance and operations tax rate, which property values are taxed or levied at for operating expenditures.
“We had to lower our tax rate based on those astronomical (property value) evaluations,” Councilmember Amanda Abraham said during the meeting, “But the property tax rate is based off of the M&O average.”
This translates into a $2.32 increase in property taxes for a property valued at $100,000, or a $11.59 increase in property taxes for a property estimated at $500,000.
The biggest changes to this year’s proposed budget are the increase in funds for employment retention and development and the cost of living adjustment proposed by the city.
The cost of living adjustment, or COLA, will provide a three percent increase across the board for city employees, which is budgeted to cost one percent of the city’s overall budget, or around $506,000, funded through the city’s general fund.
Additional funds in the budget were designated to conferences and training for employees, as well as employee engagement to forward the same goal, according to Jones.
Around $25 million total is estimated to be utilized from the general fund for revenue expenses for the 2023 budget, with $24 million expected in revenue for the fund that year.
Expenses from the general fund go to a wide range of city departments, including the largest amounts designated to the Marshall Police Department, Marshall Fire Department and the Public Works Department.