The Marshall City Council will have the opportunity to dispense the 2022 hotel occupancy tax funds to local businesses and nonprofits at Thursday’s regular meeting.
The item will be presented by Tourism and Cultural Arts Director Daniel Duke, with city councilmembers having the final vote.
Councilmembers will also have the chance during the meeting to consider a number of items regarding the Marshall Police Department and Emergency Communications, reported on by Police Chief Cliff Carruth.
Carruth will present to councilmembers on a potential one-time signing bonus for new telecommunications officers of $2,500, as long as the new recruit has at least one year of experience.
An additional signing bonus for new MPD officers will also be considered during Thursday’s meeting.
Councilmembers will also hear presentations on two resolutions, which if approved, would allow the MPD to apply for two separate grants.
Carruth will request permission for the department to apply for both the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant for the 2023 budget year, as well as for funding under the Rifle Resistant Body Armor Grant Program (BAGP).
Four alterations to the City of Marshall Code of Ordinances will also be considered by council on Thursday, and presented by Carruth.
Council will consider an ordinance amending Chapter 30, Article III – Wrecker Service of the code of ordinances, as well as consider approval of an ordinance amending Chapter 27, Article IA — Parking Generally.
Additionally, the council will consider approval of an ordinance amending Chapter 11A Emergency Alarms an ordinance amending Chapter 19A-2 of the code of ordinances.
City Secretary Nikki Smith will also present to council on the cancellation of the planned election for Districts 6 and 7, after filing closed and only one candidate filed for each position. Candidates for the districts are incumbents Amanda Abraham and Micah Fenton.
Smith will also present on a resolution officially announcing the appointment of election officers for the 2022 General Election.
Thursday’s meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at Marshall City Hall, as well as conducted utilizing a video and audio conferencing tool and a standard conference call. Instructions and direct links to view the meeting or speak during Citizen Comment can be found at www.marshalltexas.net.