Marshall city councilmembers will break into closed session to interview a candidate for the position of interim city manager during their Thursday meeting.
Following the interview, council will come back to open session with the option to make personnel changes based on the closed session interview.
During the meeting
Additionally during the meeting, councilmembers will consider the City of Marshall’s audit report for the 2020 fiscal year.
Representatives from Knuckols, Duvall, Hallum & Company have completed the audit and will be at the meeting to present their report to councilmembers.
An ordinance amending the 2021 final budget for the city, providing for year-end adjustments, will also be presented for council approval on Thursday.
City Finance Director Dawn Jones will present the ordinance, which requests that $100,000 be moved from the Salaries and Wages portion of the budget to the Maintenance and Operations portion to cover line items that are overextended in the Fire Department.
Community and Economic Development Director Fabio Angell will also once again present a potential Vacant Property Registration ordinance for approval by councilmembers.
More information on the potential ordinance can be found here.
Councilmembers will also consider approval of a memo of understanding to allow Bird Rides Inc., a mobility system operator, to create and operate a scooter program in Marshall.
The program would be free of cost to the city, and would offer scooter transportation to 64 city blocks. The area selected for the program covers over 90 percent of the city’s newly established Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone and a large portion of the new Cultural Arts District.
If approved, the project would begin as a 12-month pilot program centered in downtown Marshall.
Mayor Amy Ware will also have the opportunity to sign a letter during Thursday’s meeting to officially designate an EB-5 targeted employment area (TEA) in Marshall.
The item will be presented by Executive Director Rush Harris, who was contacted by Impact DataSource has about the potential TEA. The business determined that 5301 East End Blvd S, Marshall, TX, 75672, which falls in Block Group 3, Census Tract 205.02, of Harrison County, is located within an area that qualifies as a TEA. For this reason the area would qualify for a $500,000 minimum investment threshold as a non-rural TEA for EB-5 program purposes.
Alterations to the city’s alarm permit ordinance will also be presented to council on Thursday by Police Chief Cliff Carruth. Alterations to the ordinance were made to reflect changes in operations, according to the city meeting agenda.
Carruth will also present on potential alterations to an ordinance regulating wrecker services in Marshall. The alteration would reflect the fact that the Police Department is responsible for the administration of wrecker services.
Council will also consider the sale of three city owned surplus property tracts during the meeting.
Thursday’s meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at Marshall City Hall, and conducted utilizing a video and audio conferencing tool, as well as, a standard conference call. Instructions and direct links to view the meeting or speak during Citizen Comment can be found at www.marshalltexas.net.