Marshall councilmembers will break into closed session to consider the contract for City Manager Mark Rohr before coming back to open session to announce the decision during Thursday’s City Council meeting.
Councilmembers have been breaking into closed session to consider the contract for the past four council meetings.
The News Messenger previously reported that Rohr’s original contract was for three years, starting in 2019.
Additionally, during the meeting council will consider approval of a resolution to cast votes for appointments to the Harrison County Appraisal District Board of Directors.
Councilmembers will vote on eight nominees to fill the five open positions on the board. Nominees include Jason Ainsworth, Jerry Cobb, Brian Degner, Ted Huffhines, Jay Nelson, Chase Palmer, Albert Tiller and Mary R Judy VanDenenter.
Thursday’s meeting will start at 6 p.m. and will be conducted in person at Marshall City Hall, as well as utilizing a video and audio conferencing tool and a standard conference call. Instructions and direct links to view the meeting or speak during Citizen Comment can be found at www.marshalltexas.net.