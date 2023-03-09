The Marshall City Council will consider two items during Thursday’s regular city meeting regarding the potential leasing of four mini excavators for the Public Works department.
Public Works Director Eric Powell will present the items during the meeting, requesting one 2023 Case CX37C Mini-Excavator for the Municipal Drainage Utility Division and three for the Distribution and Collection Division.
The total cost of a three-year lease for one excavator is over $39,000, with the first-year costs for the lease agreement at $3,745. Powell said that the department has enough money within its available funds to cover the first-year costs of the lease, with plans to add the additional lease costs into the 2024 and 2025 budget requests.
The three excavators planned to be leased for the distribution and collection division of Public Works is estimated at a total cost of over $124,000. Powell indicated that there is no cost for 2023 regarding the items, and that for 2024 and 2025 he plans to place budget requests with the city for almost $42,000 per year to cover costs.
Other Agenda Items
Powell will also present on the potential acceptance of the 2022 Street Improvement Program, which has officially been completed. The item stated that all of the work planned for last year has been completed and reviewed. This would also release the contractor from its retainage.
Main Street Manager Lacy Burson will also present to council on Thursday for a full review of the Wonderland of Lights Festival for 2022.
The presentation will include information the city was able to gather regarding attendance, volunteers, events, revenue and sponsorships, total expenditures and more.
Mayor Amy Ware will also read a proclamation on Thursday recognizing March as Development Disabilities Awareness Month in Marshall.
At the end of the meeting, city councilmembers will break into closed session, after which they will reconvene to end the meeting.
Thursday’s regular city council meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at Marshall City Hall, as well as conducted using a video and conference call. Additional information regarding the meeting can be found at www.marshalltexas.net/538/Agendas-Minutes.