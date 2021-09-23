Marshall City Council members will consider authorizing city staff to start the process of acquiring grant funding for the planned T&P Pond Project at a meeting Thursday.
Public Works Director Eric Powell will present the item on Thursday to council, which would authorize City Manager Mark Rohr to submit an application to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department for the project.
If approved, city staff can then proceed in applying to a Texas Parks and Wildlife Department Local Park Grant that will assist the City of Marshall with funding 50 percent of the total project costs. The city agenda also stated that there are sufficient reserves in the General Fund to cover the city’s match if the grant is funded.
Powell will also present a proposition for council on Thursday to award a contract for the purchase and installation of a new mechanical bar screen, washer/compactor and related electrical controls.
The city only received one bid, from Duperon Corporation, for the project at the cost of $301,000. The agenda states that the city’s consulting engineer, Stokes and Associates, reviewed and recommended the company for council approval.
Council will also hear and update on the potential new vacant property registry from city staff after the idea was proposed by Councilmember Vernia Calhoun earlier this year.
The agenda states that the creation of a registry would benefit the city by working to list and begin to address the outbreak of vacant and derelict houses within Marshall city limits.
The creation of the registry could also potentially instill a fee system for property owners who do nothing to address the blight on, or to rent or sell the property.
Additionally, the agenda recommends that the city outsource the creation and maintenance of the registry to an outside agency.
City Manager Mark Rohr will also give an update on the city’s Downtown Redevelopment Project, discussing with councilmembers the next stages of the streetscaping portion of the plan. This portion of the project will be focused on the 100 block of East Houston Street.
Councilmembers will also consider the appointment of Mary Lynne O’Neal to the Main Street Advisory Board.
The council will also break into closed session to discuss the annual review of City Manager Mark Rohr.
Council tabled this item after the last meeting.
Thursday’s meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at Marshall City Hall and will be conducted utilizing a video and audio conferencing tool, as well as, a standard conference call. Instructions and direct links to view the meeting or speak during Citizen Comment can be found at www.marshalltexas.net.