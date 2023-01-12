The Marshall City Council will consider the 2023 distribution of Hotel Occupancy Tax Funds during the Thursday’s regular city council meeting, planned for 6 p.m. at Marshall City Hall.
Economic Development Manager LeAnne White will present on the item to council during the meeting, looking for approval on recommendations made on this year’s applications by the Visit Marshall Advisory Board.
All funds must be distributed through applications for specific events, and are given out as a reimbursement for specific use. Events must either support the cultural arts, provide funds for event marketing or provide funds for historical preservation — all of which must also draw tourists and create overnight guests in local lodging establishments.
This year nine organizations applied for a total of $134,194 in HOT funds, with two additional organizations requesting in-kind use of city facilities.
Recommendations by the board were totaled at $94,194, with more information on what organizations applied for funds to be made public during Thursday’s meeting.
Other Agenda Items
Also during the meeting, Marshall Police Chief Cliff Carruth will present to council on a new proposal to enter into a contract with Motorola for storage of body camera footage, camera and in-car video storage and new body cameras for the department.
The proposal states that the current system being utilized by MPD, WatchGuard Video Server, is failing and needs to be replaced. The agreement with Motorola would migrate the data to cloud storage, as well as provide new body cameras for each officer in the department as the beginning of the contract, and then again at three years.
The contract would cost the city $184,625 over five years, with $54,525 due the first year, and the remaining due over the next four years.
Public Works Director Eric Powell will also present to council on Thursday, discussing and updating the city on the planned Capital Improvement Plan’s planning process. Powell will present on key projects planned for 2023 and 2024 during the meeting.
Council will also consider a possible name change for the city council chambers, proposed by Councilmember Reba Godfrey.
Godfrey will also host a conversation during the council meeting regarding easement and draining.
After the regular meeting council will then break into closed session to discuss city property, with a vote scheduled after the closed session to vote on any related issue.
Thursday’s city council meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. in-person at Marshall City Hall, and will also be held utilizing a video and audio conferencing tool, as well as, a standard conference call. Instructions and direct links to view the meeting or speak during Citizen Comment can be found at www.marshalltexas.net.