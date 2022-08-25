The Marshall City Council will consider approval of a new Marshall Economic Development Corporation project to benefit East Texas Baptist University during Thursday’s regularly scheduled council meeting.
The project is nicknamed Project Management and will require city approval of up to $150,000 of matching grant funds to benefit the local university.
The proposal, if approved, would allow MEDCO to offer one-to-one matching grant funds with the Texas Workforce Commission, which together could raise a potential of $300,000 to benefit ETBU’s Synergy Park in downtown Marshall.
Funds from MEDCO, if approved, will contribute to minor facilities renovations to support the project, along with expenditures for job training, personnel, participant services and a portion of the expenses for supplies. The TWC funds would contribute to the purchase of equipment and supplies to support the project.
ETBU’s Synergy Park is expected to house 60 students per year who will train in the facility. The starting average wage within a 45-minute drive for occupations from this program serves is $45,000, with a median range of $42,200 to $106,000 pending experience. Average employment in the same area is approximately 7,100, with a yearly demand of 646 new entrants.
Other Agenda Items
Council members will also host a public hearing on Thursday where community members can address council regarding the 2023 proposed budget for the city.
City Manager Terrell Smith will present on the item to council, which is separate from the regular citizens comments portion of the council meeting.
Smith will also hold a public hearing on the newly proposed tax rate during Thursday’s meeting. The public hearing will allow community members to address council on the new tax rate proposed, which is $0.565 per $100 valuation.
The proposed rate is actually lower than the previous year’s tax rate, though due to a stark rise in home evaluations across the state this past year council explained during a previous meeting that community members can still expect to see a rise in their property tax rate.
Police Chief Cliff Carruth will also present to council on the Marshall Pet Adoption Center’s first annual report.
The meeting will be held starting at 6 p.m. at Marshall City Hall, and will be conducted utilizing a video and audio conferencing tool, as well as, a standard conference call. Instructions and direct links to view the meeting or speak during Citizen Comment can be found at www.marshalltexas.net.