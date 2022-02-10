The Marshall City Council will consider a Marshall Economic Development Corporation project, called Project Mackenzie and which is in excess of $50,000, during Thursday’s regularly scheduled city council meeting.
MEDCO Director Rush Harris will present to councilmembers on the project, which involves MEDCO working with a prospect who plans to own and operate a new sales tax-generating private business at 108 West Houston in Marshall.
The unnamed prospect’s ownership is under a contract of sale, according to the meeting agenda, with more details of the business to be provided at the meeting.
Estimates on the agenda indicate a cost of construction and site improvements over $1.2 million, with the building currently in a state of disrepair and deterioration of its primary structures amongst other issues.
The structure has been determined to be blight by the Marshall EDC Board of Directors and an economic or social liability to the municipality.
Harris will seek approval of the Marshall EDC’s approved grant of up to the lesser or $100,000 or 10 percent of construction costs required to obtain a Certificate of Occupancy (CO) from the City of Marshall for this planned business.
Should no CO be issued, likewise, no grant shall be administered. However, upon successful completion of the CO, the grant funding will be released within 30 days if approved by council.
Other Agenda Items
Councilmembers will also hear a proclamation, read by Councilmember Vernia Calhoun, honoring Reverend Dr. Emmitt Theophilus Caviness on Thursday.
Additionally, council will conduct a public hearing on, and then consider approval of an ordinance amending the official zoning map for 100 Park Place Drive from planned development to multi-family with a special use permit.
Community and Economic Development Director Fabio Angell will present on the item to councilmembers during the regular meeting, with the agenda stating that owner Jeff Haygood wishes to turn the property into three-story apartments.
The planning and zoning commission unanimously recommended approval of the amendment to the ordinance.
Finance Director Dawn Jones will also present to council on Thursday, presenting both a financial update for the annual Wonderland of Lights festival, as well as seek approval for a new personnel policy and procedures manual.
Jones will also present to councilmembers on a resolution designating interim City Manager David Willard as the authorized official for the 2020 Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding grant, in place of former City Manager Mark Rohr.
Councilmembers will also consider two appointments to city boards or commissions, including one to the Planning and Zoning Commission, and one to the Keep Marshall Beautiful Board.
At the end of the meeting, council will break into closed session to consider an unnamed item.
Thursday’s meeting will be held at Marshall City Hall at 6 p.m., as well as conducted utilizing a video and audio conferencing tool, as well as, a standard conference call. Instructions and direct links to view the meeting or speak during Citizen Comment can be found at www.marshalltexas.net.