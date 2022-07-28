Marshall City Hall.JPG (copy)
Marshall City Hall.

The Marshall City Council will consider approval of a Marshall Economic Development Corporation (MEDCO) project titled project Linework Training, which partners with Texas State Technical College, at their Thursday meeting.

The approval would be for expenditures up to $150,000, which would work as a one-to-one matching educational grant through the Texas Workforce Commission to benefit TSTC’s electrical line work program at the Marshall campus.

City Reporter

Jessica Harker has been the city reporter with the Marshall News Messenger since 2019.