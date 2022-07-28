The Marshall City Council will consider approval of a Marshall Economic Development Corporation (MEDCO) project titled project Linework Training, which partners with Texas State Technical College, at their Thursday meeting.
The approval would be for expenditures up to $150,000, which would work as a one-to-one matching educational grant through the Texas Workforce Commission to benefit TSTC’s electrical line work program at the Marshall campus.
TSTC and MEDCO applied for the maximum grant amount through the TWC, which would then be matched by MEDCO. Funds would be used to purchase electrical lineman bucket trucks to be utilized on the Marshall campus, which are estimated to be around $150,000 each.
Adding additional trucks are expected to aid in training more workers, as they are needed to build capacity within the electrical lineworker workforce, which is classified as a high demand occupation by TWC. A minimum of 100 students per year are expected to train on the equipment.
Additionally during Thursday’s meeting, council will host a public hearing on, then consider approval of a special-use permit for, a bar and lounge located at 314 N. Washington Ave. in Marshall at the old Paramount Theatre building.
The city requires all bars and lounges within city limits to receive a special-use permit, which must be approved by council. The planning and zoning board recommended approval of the special-use permit five to zero.
Councilmembers will also consider approval of a resolution for the waiver of the housing authority’s payment in lieu of taxes (PILOT) program for 2021 and 2022.
Housing authority members contacted council previously about the need to revisit the waiver previously approved by council for 2018 through 2020 and address an additional waiver for the new year.
The program allows for, if the municipality furnishes improvements, services, or facilities for a housing project, the housing authority may agree, in lieu of paying taxes or special assessments, to reimburse the municipality for the amounts that it costs to provide the improvements, services, or facilities.
Community and Economic Development Director Garnett Johnson will also give an update on the planned Wonderland of Lights Festival.
Council will also consider a presentation of this month’s Keep Marshall Beautiful beautification awards.
Thursday’s city council meeting will be held at Marshall City Hall at 6 p.m., held live and also conducted using a video and audio conferencing tool and a standard conference call. Instructions and direct links to view the meeting or speak during Citizen Comment can be found at www.marshalltexas.net.