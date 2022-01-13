Marshall city councilmembers will consider a number of agenda items regarding the Marshall Police Department at their first meeting of 2022, set for today at 6 p.m.
Councilmembers will discuss and consider the approval of signing bonuses for the Marshall Police Department and Communication Employees during the meeting, as presented by MPD Chief Cliff Carruth.
Carruth will also present to councilmembers on an ordinance which would reclassify two MPD captains and assistant chiefs.
An additional ordinance that would alter the alarm permit ordinance to reflect changes in operation will also be presented to councilmembers by Carruth. Changes include the altering of staff responsible for the ordinance, designating a Police Department Alarm Permit Administrator for the job, as well as change the expiration of the permits to one year from the date of issuance.
Council will also consider a third ordinance from Carruth which would govern wrecker services that perform police authorized tows or nonconsensual tows, towing activity at police scenes and storage units. The change would reflect that the police department is responsible for the administration of the wrecker services.
In other items, councilmembers will also discuss and consider approval for a city meeting schedule for 2022. If approved, the schedule would keep city meetings scheduled on every second and fourth Thursday of the month at 6 p.m.
Thursday’s meeting will be held at Marshall City Hall at 6 p.m. as well as conducted utilizing a video and audio conferencing tool, as well as, a standard conference call. Instructions and direct links to view the meeting or speak during Citizen Comment can be found at www.marshalltexas.net.