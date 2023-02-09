The Marshall City Council will consider three separate public works department items on Thursday during the city’s regularly scheduled council meeting, planned for 6 p.m. at Marshall City Hall.
Public Works Director Eric Powell will request approval first for a contract for a company to provide caustic soda to Marshall’s surface water treatment process.
Powell will also request approval for a contract for coagulant for use in the city’s surface water treatment process, which will be used by the department in the upcoming year.
He will also ask for approval for a contract to begin the first phase of the city’s annual street improvement project for 2023.
The project outlines streets in Marshall and rates them from worst to best condition. A portion of those streets are addressed annually by the public works department for repair.
The contract, which Powell will request approval was on Thursday, is for the first step of the project this year, overlay.
A full list of streets to be addressed by Marshall Public Works department during the annual street improvement project can be found on the city’s website at www.marshalltexas.net/285/Current-Past-Projects.
Council will also break into closed session on Thursday to discuss legal matters with city attorney Scott Rectenwald. Action to be taken based on those conversations will take place after closed session, with council reconvening before adjournment.
Thursday’s meeting is planned for 6 p.m. at Marshall City Hall, and also held utilizing a video and audio conferencing tool, as well as, a standard conference call. Instructions and direct links to view the meeting or speak during Citizen Comment can be found at www.marshalltexas.net.