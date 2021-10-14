Marshall city councilmembers will consider a redistricting report and consider plans for redistricting the city after the latest census report at their regular meeting Thursday.
Based on information gathered from the 2020 census, the Marshall City Council districts are required to be redistricted. The redistricting report will walk council members through the requirements and legality surrounding the redistricting, as well as the regulations the city must follow.
The plan also offers a potential redistricting map — that is not yet complete — for councilmembers to consider and offer their input on during the meeting.
An ordinance amending the 2022 annual budget for Marshall, providing for $750,000 in Fiscal Recovery Grant Revenue not previously placed on the budget, will also be considered for approval on Thursday.
If approved, Public Works Director Eric Powell will be utilizing the money to complete a number of projects the city is currently planning for his department.
Michael Halpern, president of MuniReg LLC, will present to councilmembers on Thursday regarding the continued conversation on a potential new vacant property registration ordinance. MuniReg LLC is a property registration service company, one that could be hired by the city to run the new registry if approved by councilmembers.
Halpern will present to council on the pros and cons of creating such an ordinance, with Community and Economic Development Director Fabio Angell also presenting on the city staff’s findings on the potential ordinance.
Councilmembers will also consider approval of an ordinance amending Chapter 14 of the code of ordinances to provide for a rate increase from Republic Services. The 3 percent rate increase, if approved, will go into affect Jan. 1, 2022 and will affect all residential and commercial rate services within city limits.
Additionally, for the third meeting in a row, council will break into closed session on Thursday to consider the annual evaluation of City Manager Mark Rohr.
Mayor Amy Ware will also present a proclamation at the meeting declaring October “Domestic Violence Awareness Month” in Marshall.
Thursday’s meeting will be held at Marshall City Hall starting at 6 p.m., as well as virtually utilizing a video and audio conferencing tool, as well as, a standard conference call. Instructions and direct links to view the meeting or speak during Citizen Comment can be found at www.marshalltexas.net.