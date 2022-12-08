Marshall city councilmembers will consider a proposal by the Marshall Economic Development Corporation for an expenditure of $100,000 in the form of a reimbursement grant at their Thursday meeting.
MEDCO Director Rush Harris will present on the item on Thursday, which requests approval for a reimbursement grant for construction costs of a new coffee shop in downtown Marshall planned for a currently dilapidated structure.
The city agenda states that the project has been in the works since 2021, with plans for a contractor to make around $1.3 million in site improvements to a currently unused, and dilapidated structure located on Lafayette Street, between Houston and Austin streets, in Marshall.
The plan is for a new food and nonalcoholic drink business to be opened at the location, with additional site improvements planned which would offer two additional commercial spaces to lease adjacent to the new shop.
The grant of $100,000 would be contingent upon successful purchase, completion and verification of construction costs in excess of $1 million, accompanied by a Certificate of Occupancy and continual adherence to local city ordinances and codes.
Other Agenda Items
Additionally during the meeting, MEDCO will also present to council on a request for a grant to Wiley College for high demand job training up to $67,500.
The grant is subject to final approval through the Texas Workforce Commission, with a one-to-one matching program with the organization, which if approved, would grant the college $135,000.
The funding, if approved, would be used to train and serve the educational needs of working individuals 25 or older toward earning a degree or obtaining skills in a high demand training area.
The goal, according to the agenda, is to build long-term instructional capacity at Wiley for ongoing workforce training by securing state-of-the-art capital equipment, noncapital equipment and supplies that will enable high-quality skills training for 50 or more individuals during and after the grant program.
Council will also hold a public hearing and then vote on an ordinance regarding a rezoning request for a property located on the 1800 block of East Loop 390.
The property is requested to be changed from zoning agriculture and estate to heavy industry. Community members interested in speaking to council on this specific item will be given the opportunity to do so in the public comments section, separate from the regular citizens comments portion of the meeting.
Council will also consider another rezoning request for property located at 1300 George Gregg Street in Marshall from a single family detached to a duplex, triplex or quadraplex.
This is the second time this agenda item will have been before councilmembers, with council voting to table the item for later consideration at the last meeting.
Financial Director Dawn Jones will also present to council on Thursday and request approval for end of year adjustments to the city’s 2022 budget.
Police Chief Cliff Carruth request approval of the donation of a Marshall Police Department patrol car to the Marshall ISD Police Department.
The request states that the Marshall Police Department has a surplus police patrol vehicle and that the MISD Police Department is in current need of another vehicle. For this reason, the MPD requested the donation of the additional vehicle to the school district for their use patrolling school campuses.
A request for the reappointment of Marshall EDC board member Jeremy Spears for a second term on the board will also be presented to council Thursday, with the MEDCO board of directors previously unanimously approving the request for reappointment.
Council will also hear an update on the city’s Hotel Occupancy Tax funds for 2022, with updates on rules and regulations surrounding fund usage and applications for the new year.
At the end of Thursday’s meeting, council will break into closed session to conduct the City Manager Terrell Smith’s annual review, as well as consider what will be done about a certain piece of city property.
Council will reconvene after the closed session to publicly make any actions resulting from Smith’s annual review.
Thursday’s meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at Marshall City Hall, as well as conducted utilizing a video and audio conferencing tool, as well as, a standard conference call. Instructions and direct links to view the meeting or speak during Citizen Comment can be found at www.marshalltexas.net.