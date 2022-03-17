Marshall Interim City Manager David Willard will present a resolution in support of the development of a passenger railway along the Interstate 20 corridor, connecting Fort Worth through the City of Marshall, to Atlanta, Georgia at a special meeting Thursday.
The resolution states that the railway is a plan established by Amtrak and other railway agencies utilizing a federal infrastructure bill to provide more than 14 million residents in Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia with states in the East Coast, all the way through New York through a an expanded passenger railway system.
Additionally, the resolution states that the need for additional transportation options is greatly needed, due to fact that the existing I-20 was constructed almost 60 years ago, and has seen no material increase in capacity since that time, despite the population growth throughout these states of two to three times during the last two generations. There are also no present plans to expand the existing four lanes of I-20 for the foreseeable future.
Other Agenda Items
Also during the meeting, councilmembers will consider a resolution to allow for the sale of a piece of property, which is 20 acres of the Henry Teal 1476 acres Grant of land in Harrison County, Texas, about two and a half miles northeast from the courthouse in the City of Marshall.
City Attorney Scott Rectenwald will present on the resolution to council, which states that council allowed for Century 21 to search out potential buyers for the property months ago, with company representative Colin Brady finding and presenting the City of Marshall with a potential purchaser.
Cary Mac and Claudia Abney were presented as potential candidates, with Rectenwald looking for approval from council to official sell them the land.
Fire Chief Reggie Cooper will also request an official letter of intent for the purchase of a 2022 Pierce-Customer Enforcer PUC, at the price of just over $757,000.
The pump will be purchased through a cooperative purchasing group, which the city is already a part of, and the letter of intent simply ensures the city will receive the pump at its current price in 2024, without delays.
Public Works Director Eric Powell will also present on a number of items to council on Thursday, including a request for approval to extend the city’s contract with Pete McCarty Oil Company to provide fuel for the City of Marshall.
Additionally, Powell will request approval of the finalization of two city public works projects, the 2021 Street Improvement Program and the Travis Street Water Main Improvement project.
Both projects require final approval from council, as well as approval for release of final payment and retainage to the contractors.
Council will also consider an ordinance officially amending the 2022 annual budget, to account for funding for salary and fringes for four existing police officer positions, and certifying pay for eligible dispatch personnel and overtime for the police department, all of which was not included in the original budget.
The changes, if approved, would provide an additional $375,000 from the City of Marshall’s general fund for the changes to the annual budget.
Police Chief Cliff Carruth will also present to council, requesting approval for an ordinance amending chapter 2 of the city’s Code of Ordinances.
Tourism and Cultural Arts Director David Duke will present to council on Thursday, requesting approval for the appointment of two new board members to the city’s Keep Marshall Beautiful Board.
The current board voted to accept both members, Robert and Lana Shaw, and seek the official approval from City Council as well.
Mayor Amy Ware will also present a number of proclamations during the meeting, including one naming March as Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month in Marshall.
Ware will also present a proclamation declaring April as Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month as well as Alcohol Awareness Month.
Additionally, Ware will present a proclamation declaring May 20-22 as Stagecoach Days in Marshall.
Gene Kennon with Republic Services will also present a check to Marshall City Council on Thursday for its annual donation for use in litter abatement and housing demolitions in the city.
Thursday’s special called meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at Marshall City Hall as well as conducted utilizing a video and audio conferencing tool and a standard conference call. Instructions and direct links to view the meeting or speak during Citizen Comment can be found at www.marshalltexas.net.