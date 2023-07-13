The Marshall City Council is planning to issue a notice of intention to the community regarding council’s intention to issue combination tax and revenue certificates of obligation during its Thursday meeting.
The notification states that the council plans to issue one or more certificate of obligations at the maximum principal amount of $20,000,000.
The funds will be utilized for a number of projects within the city, including the planning, acquisition, design, and construction of convention center roofing, HVAC and renovations; fire stations and fire facility improvements and fire apparatus; police department improvements consisting of parking and expanding the Emergency Command Center and Training Room; information technology and public safety communication upgrades; municipal administrative building improvements; fleet fuel facility; arena improvements consisting of drainage, parking and electrical upgrades; park and recreational facility improvements; street and road improvements including related lighting, signage and streetscape improvements; drainage and detention pond improvements; water system meters and paying legal, fiscal, engineering, architectural and other professional services in connection with these projects.
The notice this Thursday is just the first step in the process of issuing the COBs, with plans for the regularly scheduled Sept. 14 meeting this year to officially consider the passage of an ordinance to officially issue the Certificates of Obligation.
The current principal of all outstanding debt obligations of the City of Marshall is $2.749 million. The current combined principal and interest on all outstanding debt obligations of the City, paid on time and in full, is $2,935,289.
The estimated combined principal and interest required to pay the certificates to be authorized is $33,612,550. The maximum maturity date of the certificates to be authorized is September 15, 2048.
Other Agenda Items
Additionally during the meeting, council will consider approval of a grant agreement with the Texas Water Development Board in the amount of $1,105,650, with the addition of a load at the amount of $3,155,650, consisting of the City’s Combination Tax and Surplus Revenue Certificates of Obligation, Series 2023, in the amount of $2,050,000.
The money would fund needed flood infrastructure improvements within the city of Marshall.
Council will also consider approval of a contract with Motorola for a digital radio system within the city of Marshall.
Thursday’s meeting will be held at City Hall starting at 6 p.m. and is open to the public. The meeting will also be streamed on the city’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/marshalltexas.net.