The Marshall City Council will hold a special meeting this Thursday at 4 p.m. at Marshall City Hall to consider a contract for the planned East Avenue Water Main project.
According to Public Works Director Eric Powell, the project is a 50-year old or older 10-inch water main that was identified in the 2018 Water Master Plan as needing to be replaced.
Project costs will be funded through the ARPA COVID Fiscal Relief Grant (CFRG) program funds.
Other Agenda Items
Additionally during the meeting, council will consider an agreement with U.S. Underwater Services for removal of sediment and silt at the intake chambers of the Raw Water Pump Station in Marshall.
Mayor Amy Ware will also pronounce March officially as Sexual Assault Awareness Month in the City of Marshall during the meeting.
Council will then break into closed session to consider city owner property, and will reconvene to vote on the property if necessary before the meeting is adjourned.
Thursday’s meeting will be held at 4 p.m. at Marshall City Hall, and will be held both in person and streamed online at www.facebook.com/marshalltexas.net.