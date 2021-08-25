During Thursday’s regular city council meeting, councilmembers will host a public hearing where they will consider the opinion of community members regarding the 2022 annual budget.
The hearing will be held outside of the city’s regular citizens comments portion of meetings, and offers the public additional time to address the council regarding the budget item.
The proposed budget is available at www.marshalltexas.net/DocumentCenter/View/1417/Proposed-2022-Annual-Budget-PDF?bidId for community member consideration.
During the meeting
Councilmembers will also consider adoption of an ordinance that would establish a cultural district within Marshall city limits.
The goal of the creation of the district is to create a “special zone that harnesses the power of cultural resources to stimulate economic development and community revitalization” within Marshall, and is one of the goals outlined in the cities Mobilize Marshall plan.
If approved, the district would encapsulate four main culturally significant districts in Marshall, which include within them establishments such as the Historical T &P Depot, The Michelson Museum of Art, The Harrison County Historical Museum and the Starr Family Home Historical Site.
Council will also consider approval of a resolution to increase the property tax rate to $0.54 per $100 valuation. The rate increase is less than 3 percent, so it does not require the item to be put to public vote.
If approved, council will vote to place an action item to adopt the rate increase on a future council agenda.
Additionally, council will host another public hearing and consider making a zoning ordinance text amendment on Thursday, specifically related to Section 19 entitled “Definitions” and Section 21 entitled “Permitted Uses”.
The amendment would add three definitions for micro-distillery, micro-winery and micro-brewery, which would read as follow:
- Micro-distillery a small scale style distillery constructed to produce beverage grade spirit alcohol in relatively small quantities, usually done in small batches (as opposed to larger distillers: continuous distilling) bottled and sold on premises for local consumption. Must conform to International Fire Code, current Texas Alcohol and Beverage Commission rules and regulations, and 2015 International Building Code.
- Micro-brewery a small brewery making specialty beer and lager in relatively small quantities, usually done in small batches (as opposed to larger breweries: continuous brewing) bottled and sold on premises. Must conform to International Fire Code, current Texas Alcohol and Beverage Commission rules and regulations, and 2015 International Building Code.
- Micro-winery, a small winery that orders varieties of grapes from various vineyards to produce wine. Their production is on a smaller scale, bottled and sold on premises for local consumption. Must Page 31 conform to International Fire Code, current Texas Alcohol and Beverage Commission rules and regulations, and 2015 International Building Code.
Additionally, the code would be amended to permit the use of all three types of establishments, as they are defined above.
Council will also consider approval of the resolution adopting the City of Marshall Parks Master Plan 2021-2031, prepared and presented by Stevens Engineering.
The plan gives an inventory of current parks and facilities, as well as a needs assessment and identification of issues within these facilities.
The plan also identifies unused park land, and offers outdoor recreation facility improvements and potential park improvement projects.
Public Works Director Eric Powell will also present to council on a five-year plan for water and wastewater capital improvements.
The five year plan outlines five key changes that Powell hopes to make to the water treatment and distribution, six for wastewater and collection and one major change to the water meter and billing improvements, each with an estimated price tag based on current market demands.
Water improvements include high service pump station improvements at an estimated $1 million, various watermain replacements project at $5.7 million, replacement of all two inch waterlines with new six inch waterlines at $1 million, replacement of raw water main from Caddo Lake at $10.5 million and instillation of new hydrants on all new six inch lines at $2 million.
Waterwater improvements include the replacement of mechanical bar screen and improvement to concrete vault at an estimated $500,000, new sludge dewatering equipment at an estimated $1.5 million the rebuilding of final clarifier number two at $800,000, improvements to the lift station at $4.5 million beginning a complete infiltration and intrusion investigation at $4 million and improvements for sanitary collections system at $2.5 million.
Councilmembers will also consider awarding the contract for caustic soda used in the city’s surface water treatment process. Two bids were submitted for the project, with Harcros Chemical Inc. out of Shreveport offering the most completive bid at about $.34 per pound.
Council will also present the Martin House, and its Director Roxanne Stevenson, with the city’s public safety fees on Thursday.
The presentation is done annually, with funds collected through the fee required to be used to used to enhance child safety, health, or nutrition, including child abuse prevention and intervention, and drug and alcohol prevention to benefit youth in cities and county.
Thursday’s meeting will start at 6 p.m. at Marshall City Hall, and will be hosted utilizing a video and audio conferencing tool, as well as, a standard conference call. Instructions and direct links to view the meeting or speak during Citizen Comment can be found at www.marshalltexas.net.