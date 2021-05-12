The Marshall City Council will host its first in person meeting since COVID-19 began on Thursday this week, where councilmembers for Districts 1, 2, 3 and 4 will take the oath of office, before the group elects a new mayor.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. and will still be hosted virtually via Zoom and Facebook Live for those who do not wish to gather again in person.
Only one new councilmember, Jennifer Truelove for District 1, will be inducted after former Mayor Terri Brown opted to not run for reelection.
Truelove ran unopposed, and therefore will be inducted without a vote during Thursday’s meeting. Brown’s decision to step down from the council also leaves the position of Mayor open.
To fill that spot, councilmembers will convene into closed session during the beginning of the meeting, than will reconvene to elect a new mayor and mayor pro-tem.
During the meeting
Also during the meeting Community and Economic Development Director Fabio Angell will hold a public hearing on the project plan and financing plan, for the creation of a Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone (TIRZ).
Community members will have a special time allotted to them during the meeting, if they wish to speak on the TIRZ, outside of the usual citizens comments portion.
After the public hearing, councilmembers will have the opportunity to approve an ordinance designating a geographic area for the TIRZ as well as stating the boundaries of the zone, creating a board of directors for the zone, establishing a tax increment fund for the zone, containing findings related to the creation of the zone, providing a termination date for the zone and providing for the immediate effectiveness of the zone, if approved.
City Manager Mark Rohr will also present to councilmembers on Thursday, on a new project called the Quality of Life Plan. Details on the plan have not yet been made available.
Acting City Attorney Scott Rectenwald will also work with councilmembers during the meeting regarding the discussion of and action regarding terminating, modifying or continuing a Chapter 380 Economic Development Agreement with the Marshall Mall Investors.
Angell will also present three new applications for the city’s Small Business Grant program on Thursday for councilmember approval. If approved, 16 grants worth the maximum of $2,500 will still be available for local business owners through the program before funds run out.
Tourism and Cultural Arts Director Mallori James will also present during Thursday’s meetings, presenting councilmembers with an amendment to Oak Lawn Municipal Golf Course rates for their approval.
The rate increase was discussed at previous council meetings, with Rohr stating that the course has not had a rate increase for a number of years.
James will also present the Keep Marshall Beautiful Beautification Award winner for May 2021 to councilmembers on Thursday. This is the first award from the new program, started by the KMB board earlier this year.
Police Chief Cliff Carruth will also present a proclamation designating the week of May 9 through 15 as “Police Week” and May 15 as “Peace Officers Memorial Day” in Marshall.
This declaration coincides with the Marshall Police Departments Officer Memorial event planned in downtown Marshall for Wednesday at noon. The event is free to attend and open to the public.
Public Works Director Eric Powell will also present a proclamation on Thursday, designating May 16 through 23 as “National Public Works Week” in Marshall.
This meeting will be hosted in person, as well as conducted utilizing a video and audio conferencing tool, as well as, a standard conference call. Instructions and direct links to view the meeting or speak during citizen comments and public hearings can be found at www.marshalltexas.net.