The Marshall City Council will once again consider the issue of redistricting the city during a special meeting Wednesday.
Council will first hold a public hearing, where community members can offer their input on the redistricting of the city. After the public hearing is closed, council will then vote to adopt an ordinance to officially approve the redistricting of the city.
The redistricting, if approved, would move portions of District 2 and District 3 into Districts 1 and District 4 respectively.
The portion of District 3 moved to District 4 will encompass from East Houston Street, down Indian Springs Drive to East Travis Street, to Harper Drive, to Sanders Street, and back up East Moor Drive to East Houston.
The portion of District 2 moved to District 1 would encompass from West Grand Avenue, down Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, down West Houston, north up North Allen Boulevard, west on West Rusk Street to North Bishop Street and then North to West Grand Avenue.
On the Agenda
Councilmembers will also consider bids for the next portion of the downtown streetscaping project on Wednesday, which will focus on the 100 block of East Houston Street.
Four companies bid for the project, with Casey Sloane Construction of Marshall bidding the lowest at $471,000.
Council will also consider a presentation by Community and Economic Development Director Fabio Angell on a potential new registration ordinance.
Angell will present on the new ordinance, which if enacted would require property owners to report within 180 days if that property becomes vacant, as well as pay a fee to register the property. Failure to register the property would result in a Class C Misdemeanor, and a fine of up to $500.
This ordinance was originally proposed by Councilmember Vernia Calhoun, as a way to begin to address blight in Marshall and prevent more from forming within the city limits.
Councilmembers will also hear the presentation of the Marshall Economic Development Corporations semi-annual report, as well as consider approval of nominees to reappoint to the group’s board.
MEDCO’s Rush Harris will also request approval for expenditures by the group over $50,000 for project workforce.
City Attorney Scott Rectenwald will also present to council on potential approval of participation in the Texas Opioid Settlement.
Eric Powell, the city’s Public Works Director, will also present on potential approval by council for Marshall to join with other ACM cities in a settlement proposal tentatively agreed to, to the gas utilities proceedings pending at the Railroad Commission of Texas.
The proposal is regarding the exuberant cost of gas acquired by cities across Texas during the winter storm of February 2021.
Council will host the special called meeting on Wednesday, at 6 p.m. at Marshall City Hall. The meeting will be conducted utilizing a video and audio conferencing tool, as well as, a standard conference call. Instructions and direct links to view the meeting or speak during Citizen Comment can be found at www.marshalltexas.net.