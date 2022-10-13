The Marshall City Council will once again hear from city officials regarding an amendment to a city ordinance which would allow mobile food vendors to operate within downtown Marshall.
The presentation will take place during Thursday’s regularly scheduled city council meeting, with Community and Economic Development Director Garnett Johnson presenting the item to council.
This will be the third time that the item has appeared before council, being tabled after the first presentation due to requests by council for clarification on the way certain sections were phrased.
If approved, the item would alter the 13A Food and Food Establishment Code of Ordinances. The largest change proposed in the amendment would lift restrictions on mobile food vendors from operating within Marshall’s downtown, which is defined in the ordinance as north of Travis Street, south of Grand Avenue (U.S. 80), east of Grove Street and west of Alamo Boulevard.
Johnson said during a previous meeting that the change was inspired by a number of comments that Main Street received requesting that food trucks be allowed to operate in downtown, especially during event such as Wonderland of Lights and other festivals hosted in the area.
The proposed amendment also removed the restrictions that vendors do not operate on a public street in one location for more than 30 minutes and removed the restriction that mobile food vendors are not allowed to operate more than five consecutive days in one location.
Certain requirements of the original ordinance, including that a mobile food vendor not operate more than 10 hours in one location a day, are still in affect with the new proposal.
Other Agenda Items
Council will also consider two requests for rezoning during Thursday’s regular city meeting, including a request made for the property at 3100 East End Blvd.
The application was made by Guy Slimp for the property to be rezoned from agriculture and estate to general business, with plans to construct a new convenience store at that location.
The second rezoning request was made by Clayton Allen, to rezone a property located at 2604 Victory Drive from retail business to general business. The site previously served as a car wash and was requested by the applicant to turn the space into storage units.
Councilmembers will also hear a request from Marshall Economic Development Corporation Director Rush Harris, who is formally requesting approval of expenditures over $50,000 for Project Elks.
Project Elks is a part of the city’s ongoing Certificate of Occupancy Bonus Program, which offers encouragement to private investors to renovate and restore dilapidated structures in targeted areas in Marshall.
This funding is for a project done by Marcial Avelar, local business owner and entrepreneur, who has been in communication with Marshall EDC since December 2021 regarding his plans to construct a boutique-style hotel in the Elks Building located at 212 N. Washington St. in Marshall.
According to the proposal by the Marshall EDC, the prospect has a commercial loan, has consulted with the Small Business Development Center and has purchased the building where remodeling has already taken place and may be completed by the end of this year.
Initial estimates indicate a cost of construction and site improvements over $1.2 million.
“This building’s interior and portions of the exterior were in a state of disrepair and deterioration upon application,” The proposal stated, “However, there is still considerable work remaining to obtain a Certificate of Occupancy (CO).”
The EDC is requesting that once a CO is approved, they be allowed to grant funds for the project, which would be the lesser of $100,000 or 10 percent of construction costs required to obtain a CO from the City of Marshall. Should no CO be issued, likewise, no grant shall be administered.
Upon successful completion of the CO, the grant funding will be released within 30 days of receipt and confirmation from the City of Marshall.
Harris will also present to council on Thursday for MEDCO’s semi-annual report.
Fire Chief Reggie Cooper will also present to council during this week’s meeting, requesting a formal letter of intent for the department to purchase a 2023 Frazer ambulance and its related equipment at the estimated total cost of $325,000.
Funds to purchase a new ambulance for the Marshall Fire Department were one of the key highlighted items on the 2023 budget during its proposal period.
Public Works Director Eric Powell will also present to council on Thursday, requesting approval to reject all bids the city received for its coagulant and caustic soda, which the city uses in the surface water treatment process.
The proposal stated that the city received only one bid for each chemical, both of which were at a vastly increased rate from the previous year. The coagulant prices went up by over 290 percent, while the price for caustic soda went up over 159 percent.
Powell stated in the proposal that there was no way the Public Works Department could absorb these additional costs in the new budget, and instead requested the city reject both bids in favor of readvertising them in November.
The new advertisement would specific a 90-day contract term to begin January 2023, which Powell stated may be the only way for the city to absorb the increase in costs in the upcoming fiscal year.
During the meeting, Mayor Amy Ware will also offer a number of proclamations to the city, including declaring the month of October 2022 as “Domestic Violence Awareness Month.”
Ware will also present a proclamation designating the week of Oct. 9-15, as Fire Prevention Week in the City of Marshall, with this year’s theme designated “Fire Won’t Wait. Plan Your Escape.”
Ware will also offer a proclamation recognizing the Texas Sounds International Country Music Awards in Marshall this year, as well as a presentation designating the week of Oct. 21-31 as Red Ribbon Week in the City of Marshall.
At the end of the meeting, council will break into closed session to consider personnel matters, which they will reconvene after the session to vote on any related matters.
Thursday’s regular meeting will start at 6 p.m. and held at Marshall City Hall. The meeting will be held in person and also conducted utilizing a video and audio conferencing tool, as well as, a standard conference call. Instructions and direct links to view the meeting or speak during Citizen Comment can be found at www.marshalltexas.net.