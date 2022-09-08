Marshall City Councilmembers unanimously approved the proposed 2023 budget without any changes from the original proposal during Thursday’s regular city council meeting and approved the new tax rate.
The approved tax rate actually lowered the tax rate from the previous year, though with inflated property values community members will in effect see around a 10 percent increase in their property taxes with the approval.
This translates into a $2.32 increase in property taxes for a property valued at $100,000, or a $11.59 increase in property taxes for a property estimated at $500,000.
Council held an additional public hearing on both the proposed budget and new tax rate items separately during the meeting this week, with no community members coming forward during either public hearing.
During the last regular council meeting community member did address council on a proposal to add funds to the budget to create a pickleball court, replacing two basketball courts already existing at City Park in Marshall.
Community members representing the Marshall Pet Adoption Center and the Friends of Marshall Animals also spoke during citizens comments on Thursday, asking council for more support in later years for the shelter.
Mandy and Ed Smith with FOMA spoke separately addressing council about the work that the animal control officer and volunteers with the organization put in to support the pet adoption center.
Mandy Smith requested that council consider the addition of more animal control officers to the staff in future years, referring to the shelter as woefully understaffed.
Currently, the Marshall Pet Adoption Center has three full time employees, and Mandy Smith stated that based on the National Animal Care and Control association shelter staffing formula, the staff would ideally have six full time employees and one part time employee.
Ed Smith discussed the work that the FOMA volunteers have put into the shelter, raising money, creating a volunteer program and working to support shelter operations. He stated that the shelter would be unable to grow beyond its current state without support from the city.
Two additional volunteers with the organization, Makayla McKool and Elaine Slaughter, also spoke in favor of raising the city budget for the MPAC in the future, and increasing city support for the shelter.
During the meeting, City Finance Director stated that the direct budget for the MPAC was $2,875 in revenue, with expenditures expected to be the same for 2023.
“I’m sure we will get more donations, so hopefully we will have to come and ask for a budget amendment,” Jones said.
She explained that the goal of this year’s budget was to ensure the city’s financial stability and good stewardship of public funds, focus on employee retention and development, minimize cost to stake holders, and more goals reflected by city council previously.
The proposed budget is balanced, with a total budget funds of over $45 million.
The majority of the revenue coming into the city through the budget are through sales tax at 35 percent and property tax at 25 percent, which go to fund the wide range of city responsibilities.
The majority of expenditures for the 2023 are relegated to the Marshall Police Department at 27 percent, the Marshall Fire Department at 21 percent and 21 percent for the Public Works Department as well.
The city also created two new funds within this years budget to support ongoing projects, including the structural modifications fund and the Wonderland of Lights fund.
A total of $166,000 was budgeted into this year’s new structural modification fund, according to Jones, who stated that the money will be utilized for demolition of properties within Marshall city limits.
The new Wonderland of Lights fund is budgeted at $200,000 for 2023, and will be utilized to support the annual festival.