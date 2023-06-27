Marshall’s City Council unanimously approved two requests for rezoning within city limits on Monday during a special meeting.
Both requests were also previously unanimously approved by the city’s planning and zoning commission before being brought before council for final decision.
The first of the two zoning changes was regarding property located at 5701 S. Washington Ave. in Marshall from single family detached to general business.
Community and Economic Development Director Garnett Johnson said that the property owner and applicant, Vinod Patel, was seeking the zoning change to be able to develop and sell the property for commercial use.
A public hearing was held on the item, with no one stepping forward to address the zoning change specifically. Four notices were sent to property owners surrounding the lot, with no responses received to the notices by the city.
The second of the two rezoning requests approved by council on Monday was regarding property located at 1909 East End Blvd. North in Marshall.
The request was to rezone the property from Public Service to General Business, to allow the applicant to construct and operate a new coffee shop at that location.
The applicant for the project is Will Burrows, with property owned by William Glover, both of Mt. Pleasant.
Six notices were sent in advance of the meeting to property owners surrounding the area, with no replies received by the city since that time.
No community members stepped forward to address the property’s zoning change during a public hearing held on the item during Monday’s meeting either.
Both properties are currently vacant.
Johnson also mentioned during the meeting that both rezoning requests were in compliance with the Future Land Use Map created by city officials in 2018, and were in line with the city’s comprehensive plan.