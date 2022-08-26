The Marshall City Council unanimously approved a request from the Marshall Economic Development Corporation for $150,000 in matching grant funds to benefit East Texas Baptist University during Thursday’s regular city council meeting.
MEDCO Director Rush Harris also explained that with the council approval at Thursday’s meeting, funds through the Texas Workforce Commission are guaranteed. This means at about $300,000 in grant funds can now be utilized by the university to benefit the Synergy Park project.
Synergy Park is the expansion of ETBU’s facilities in downtown Marshall, with the university purchasing and planning renovations to the old Capital One bank building situated in downtown.
Harris said on Thursday that the grant funds were made available through the Texas Workforce Commission, who was wrapping up their annual budget and announced to state EDCs that there was an extra $700,000 available in workforce grant funds available for applications.
Harris said that he reached out to local school districts and universities to see if there was a need that would match the grant parameters, and that ETBU responded quickly with a request formulated by employee Scott McCurdy to benefit the school’s Synergy Park.
“The purpose behind this park is interaction, its interaction with public and private sector and ISDs,” Harris said, “Invitations have already been made to every post secondary school in Marshall to participate in the programs.”
Funds from MEDCO will contribute to minor facilities renovations to support the project, along with expenditures for job training, personnel, participant services and a portion of the expenses for supplies. The TWC funds would contribute to the purchase of equipment and supplies to support the project as well as building repairs and readiness.
Synergy Park is planned as the home for a number of ETBU programs, as well as a space for local nonprofits and entrepreneurs to have local offices made available to them through ETBU.
Classes in project management, speech pathology, supervisor and management courses and even mental health care and awareness will be housed at the old bank building as well. The park is expected to house 60 students per year who will train in the facility.
Harris estimated that the starting average wage within a 45-minute drive for occupations that this program serves is $45,000, with a median range of $42,200 to $106,000 pending experience. Average employment in the same area is approximately 7,100, with a yearly demand of 646 new entrants.
“There is considerable investment that ETBU is putting into this building overall,” Harris said.
He added that to receive grant funds, ETBU must provide invoices and receipts both to TWC and to ETBU, to ensure credibility in the project.