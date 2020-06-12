Marshall Commissioners approved a number of changes to the Governance Policy during Thursday’s virtual meeting.
City Manager Mark Rohr said that the city needs to periodically update its governance policy, which regulates the mayor and commission relations, commission and staff relations, roles, agenda procedures, and meetings. The policy was last updated in 2017.
Rohr said that city staff keeps a file on things that come up throughout the year and need attention or adjustment on the policy. Rohr said that the suggested changes made to commissioners were from that list, along with suggestions from the city attorney.
“It is modest in terms of impact, at least in my opinion,” Rohr said.
The changes include officially adopting Roberts Rules of Order related to how the city conducts business.
A policy regarding commission absences, adding a process in roll call where the mayor will excuse any absences and the absence must be formally addressed, was also added to the policy.
Changes also included formally calling on the mayor as the person who can call and postpone commissioners meetings, and also requires those who plan to present to the commission to submit their presentations in advance.
One final change would allowing more flexibility when community members address the commissioners during citizens comments. The policy would allow commissioners to respond, though still restricts what commissioners can say and restricts dialogue between the community and the city officials.
Other items
Commissioners hosted a public hearing a considered amending two zoning areas in Marshall during the meeting. Community and Economic Development Director Wes Morrison presented both to the commission, and both were approved unanimously.
The first public hearing and amendment was regarding a 3-acre tract of land located at 2810 North East End Boulevard. The amendment changed the property zoning from a single family detached to agriculture and estate. Bobby Pierce, of Marshall, is the property owner and applicant.
The second public hearing and amendment being presented by Morrison is regarding an almost 1-acre tract of land located at 316 Murphy Drive.
The amendment would change the zoning on the property from planned development to duplex, triplex, quadraplex. Rhett Skinner of Marshall is the property owner and applicant.
Morrison said that two adjacent property owners responded to notice about the zoning change, and were against the request.
Community member Wayne Hunter spoke during the public hearing on rezoning 316 Murphy Drive.
Hunter was concerned about changing the unit into a multi family dwelling because of the traffic issues that multiple vehicles cause.
“There are a lot of children in this area,” Hunter said. “I would like to see this neighborhood stay the same, when I bought this property it was a single family property.”
Commissioner also approved the second reading of two ordinances during the meeting.
The first is an ordinance amending the Chapter 24 entitled “Signs and Billboard Regulations” specifically Section 24-9 entitled “Free Standing Signs” which was approved by unanimously by commissioners.
The amendment excludes free standing pole signs specifically located within 3,000 feet of Interstate Highway 20 right-of-way from any height or area requirements currently in place, which restrict signs to 40 feet and area to 250 square feet.
The second ordinance is an amendment to the official zoning map regarding a 4-acre tract of land in the Thomas Iden Survey, commonly known as 2502 East Travis Street, which is owned by MISD.
The ordinance is part of a deal between the city and Marshall and MISD for a location for the new animal shelter, which will be on two of the acres being rezoned.
The other two acres will be utilized to create a road to the junior high school to help the school district address traffic issues during pick up and drop off times.