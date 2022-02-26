The City of Marshall’s Community and Economic Development Director Fabio Angell officially resigned from his position last week.
According to interim city manager David Willard, Angell resigned from his position and is no longer working with the city, though his resignation is not effective until March.
Willard said that Angell utilized vacation time and will not return to his work with the city before the effective date of his resignation.
The decision whether or not to replace Angell with a new hire, or to promote current city employees, has not yet been made, according to Willard, who said that the city planned to announce that decision early next week.
Angell joined the city in December 2020, bringing with him over a decade’s worth of experience in urban planning, downtown revitalization and economic development.
More information on what the city of Marshall plans to do with the Director position for Community and Economic Development will be released by the News Messenger as it becomes available.