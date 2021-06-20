The Marshall community on Saturday celebrated the nation’s newest federal holiday with a surprise guest, a Juneteenth Parade and a cookout event at the George Washington Carver Center.
Juneteenth Parade goers on Saturday marched through Marshall with former Senate hopeful and Democratic activist Beto O’Rourke leading the way, as the line-up marched to the George Washington Carver Center to round out the festivities with a ceremony and free cookout.
“This was so fun,” O’Rourke said Saturday after the parade. “I couldn’t wait to get back to Marshall, and it worked out where we could be in the area for this special day. It’s hard to find a more important city in U.S. and Texas history than Marshall.”
O’Rourke discussed his affinity for Marshall and some of the significant Civil Rights leaders to emerge from the East Texas town, including the “Grandmother of Juneteenth” Opal Lee, and Dr. Lawrence Dixon, both who were born in Marshall.
“Opal Lee went to the recent signing with President Joe Biden as he announced Juneteenth a federal holiday,” O’Rourke said. “There is so much history here in Marshall, so much pride here and we were looking for a reason to return.”
The parade included Miss Juneteenth Deanndra Jernigan and dozens of parade participants in vintage cars, motorcycles, sports cars and community organizations. After the parade wrapped, event goers gathered at the George Washington Carver Center for a ceremony, singing and free cookout.
Marshall Police Officer George Gill was recognized by the Juneteenth Committee as the 2021 “Advocate of the Year” for his work in promoting the community. The Rev. Joseph Lovely then offered some words of encouragement to those present.
“We want our children to remember what Juneteenth is and why we celebrate,” Lovely said Saturday. “We want our children’s children to remember, we truly have something to be grateful for.”
June 19, marks the day in 1865 when slaves in Texas learned the Civil War had ended and slavery was abolished. The good news, delivered in Galveston by Union soldiers, came two and a half years after President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation, which was issued in 1862 and became official Jan. 1, 1863.
This year’s Juneteenth holiday is especially meaningful as it comes on the heels of President Joe Biden’s signing of legislation Friday, officially recognizing Juneteenth as a federal holiday. According to the Associated Press, Juneteenth is the first new federal holiday since Martin Luther King Jr. Day was created in 1983.