Marshall’s George Washington Carver Community Center is hosting open enrollment events on Sept. 3 and 10 for their afterschool program.
The George Washington Carver Community Center’s new enrollment for the afterschool program is available for children ages 3 through 12. The enrollment events will be held at the center for parents from 3 to 6 p.m. and will be open to the community. The afterschool program works with volunteer educators to assist children with homework as well as math, reading and writing skills.
The afterschool program at the George Washington Carver Community Center features a wide range of activities for children from performances in theater arts to working alongside a local master gardener to start a garden. The center has partnered with Wiley College to introduce children to computer coding during the week as part of the afterschool program as well.
“We’re going to work together to tie it into gaming and help teach the kids how coding promotes gaming, but also it can create a living for them as well,” said Angelita Jackson of the George Washington Carver Community Center.
The afterschool program has also partnered with East Texas Baptist University to bring students and members of the ETBU basketball team to work with the children by reading to them and playing with them during the week.
“They become a mentor to our children,” said Jackson regarding partnership with ETBU.
“The kids really do enjoy that time,” said Jackson.
The George Washington Carver Community Center enrollment events will be held at the center located at 2302 Holland Street in Marshall. For more information on how to enroll for the afterschool program, you can visit the George Washington Carver Community Center or call Mrs. Jackson at (903)-930-8325.