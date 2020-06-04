A group of Marshall community members met together Wednesday afternoon outside of the Historic Harrison County Courthouse to peacefully protest the recent death of George Floyd.
Floyd was killed May 25 by a police officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota named Derek Chauvin, who has since been charged with Second Degree Murder for holding his knee on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes.
Three other officers related to incidents were also charged Wednesday, including Thomas Lane, 37, J. Alexander Kueng, 26, and Tou Thao, 34, who were charged with aiding and abetting murder, court records show.
All four officers were also previously fired from the Minneapolis Police Department, before charges were brought against them, after the video of the encounter emerged.
To protest police brutality and racism in the United States, as well as stand in support of the Black Lives Matter movement nationally, local citizens Meosha Evans and Robyn Coleman organized the peaceful protest.
“I believe in the issues, in racism and police brutality, and even though Marshall is a small town, we definitely need it here,” Evans said.
Coleman echoed her sentiment, stating that they were both grateful to see people come out and protest peacefully, standing together to support the cause.
Both girls organized the protest using social media, not associating their names with it, but rather just putting it out there.
“We thought it would be important to have it somewhere here,” Evans said. “We made the flyer and put it out there, and everyone showed up.”
By the end over 40 community members came out to the front of the court house to participate in the protest.
Many community members brought signs that read slogans like “Black Lives Matter” and “Justice for Floyd”.
Community member and veteran Waltrina Mukes was among them, holding a sign that read “We bore witness to George Floyd’s death and we cried, now we stand for justice!” along with the names of people of color killed by the police.
Mukes said that she came out to the protest because, as a veteran, she fought for the whole country and supports every citizen’s right to equal protection under the law.
“What I can tell you about my service is I went because I love my country,” Mukes said. “It’s amazing to see us all united here to speak out for this.”
A wide range of community members gathered for a protest yesterday, including community members of many races, ages and backgrounds.
Seven-year-old Callie Antune was another member of the group, holding a handmade sign that read “black lives matter” as she sat outside on the court house stairs.
Antune’s aunt said that they heard about the protest on social media, and they both wanted to participate.
Wiley College Alum are also planning a peaceful march for today from noon to 4 p.m. The protest will begin at East Grand Avenue and will include a march to the historic Harrison County courthouse.
Any community member interested in attending is welcomed, and participants are encouraged to wear masks, and bring water and signs to the event.
Additionally today another protest is planned for 7 p.m. at the Marshall Convention Center. This protest will be in honor of two Marshall community members killed locally by police, Demetrius Williams and Marcus Slade.
Community members are welcome to attend the event.
Another protest is organized for Friday of this week by local group Marshall Against Violence. This protest, though unaffiliated with Wednesday’s protest, will also be held at the Harrison County Courthouse at 5:30 p.m.
According to group president Demetria McFarland MAV will meet with citizens that would like to stand in solidarity with the Floyd family, on the east side of the courthouse on Friday.
“We are asking for both young and old, all races, to come out and stand with us.” McFarland said. We don’t want to scar the memory of George Floyd by being destructive, that benefits no one. I spoke with both the chief of police as well as the district attorney and they both feel that what happened concerning George Floyd, should not have happened.”
McFarland said that the event will also be a memorial prayer service in memory of Anthony “Boogie” Thomas, who was killed 16 years ago today. Thomas’s case is a cold case in Marshall, and in his memory the MAV will donate one nonperishable food item to the local food pantry Mission Marshall for everyone in attendance.
“I am asking for the citizens of Marshall and surrounding areas to be proactive instead of reactive; what are some of the things that we can do to establish a relationship with our local law enforcement officials?” she said.
McFarlad said that after speaking with Chief Carruth and DA Reid McCain, they are both willing to collaborate with citizens in regards to coming up with solutions to help making Marshall and Harrison County safe.
“Every officer wearing a uniform and badge is not like former officer Derek Chauvin. There are obviously law enforcement officials who feel the same way I do; that justice must be served regarding this tragedy.” McFarland said. “We were praying and will continue to pray for all involved in this senseless tragedy. “
During the protest organizers ask that the community members participating practice social distancing and still wear their masks at the event.
“I am mad and angry over what transpired but violence is not the answer. We have to be mindful of what we can do here and now, to make sure it will be safer for the next generation,” Mc Farland said.
“Black Lives Matters; we are just as important for the foundation of this nation as the next race. We want to make sure that we are given the same dignity and respect that we offer to others. We have to see to it that this is not something that is repetitive; seemingly every year or so, there’s a tragedy to this degree.”