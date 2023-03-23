Tracy Andrus, a Marshall community leader, has announced he will run for U.S. Senate as a Democratic candidate in the 2024 election.
Andrus made the announcement on Tuesday in Marshall at the offices of the Tracy Andrus Foundation.
“I’m not in this thing to make no history,” Andrus said. “I’m running because I know I can win. Not only that, I know that I can make a difference, and I will. All I need is an opportunity, and this is an opportunity that I’ve been seeking for a minute.”
Andrus said he chose to run for the U.S. Senate because Texas bars him from running for public office owing to a criminal record in the early 1990s but the U.S. Constitution enables him to run for federal office. Andrus also expressed aspirations to introduce new laws directly affecting ex-convicts who were non-violent offenders.
Andrus was released from prison in 1994 with no degrees but would later earn his associate’s degree, a bachelor’s degree, a master’s degree and a doctorate. He has been the director of Wiley College’s Lee P. Brown Criminal Justice Institute for the past 18 years. The Texas Board of Pardons recommended a pardon for the Institute director over three years ago, but Gov. Gregg Abbott has yet to approve it, Andrus said. Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards has signed a pardon for Andrus, he said.
He has served as pastor of Edwards Chapel Baptist Church in Marshall for 15 years and is active in many community efforts in Marshall, including his own Tracy Andrus Foundation, which runs a homeless shelter and offers many types of assistance to those in need.
Andrus said that his choice to run for Senate was not difficult. He said he was ready to run after working with several Texas legislators, leaders of the National Baptist Conference of America and various Texas coalitions. Andrus intends to give special attention to those who have been detained in the past. This will be his first effort at a government post.
When it comes to border security, the University of Louisiana Monroe graduate believes in using diplomacy.
“No. 1, we should be sitting down and talking to Mexico,” said Andrus. “Why do you keep giving these people TIN numbers? You know they are here illegally. That is why they don’t have a social security number.”
Andrus referred to the creation of a comprehensive immigration reform process where the end result would be illegal immigrants getting “a regular social security number when they become citizens.”
“Why not do it in the right way, where these people can come here and they can be on the path to citizenship and they can pay taxes and do all the things Americans do?” he asked. “That’s the only way I can see we can work this thing out.”
Andrus said he intends to introduce legislation to raise the minimum wage to at least $15 per hour. He is also adamant that Texas should not plug its oil wells and save them while its population struggles to keep up with the inflationary pressures of gas prices.
The official filing period for candidates for next year’s U.S. Senate primary election begins on Nov. 11. Andrus said he opted to make his candidacy announcement exactly one year before the primary election. Many of his donors are friends and family, he said.
“My campaign is a grassroots campaign, but I guarantee you… Prairie View A&M University, my alma mater, Texas Southern University (TSU), Texas A&M University… When I speak what I speak, it resonates with young folks,” he said.
Throughout the campaign, Andrus said he intends to address student loans.
Andrus said he and his campaign staff will cover a bus in promotional decorations, tour the top 20 largest cities in Texas and attend town hall meetings this summer. He made it clear that he would not represent special interest organizations such as lobbyists or insurance firms.
“I want Greg Abbott to know; you may have stopped me from running for governor, but you can’t stop me from running for U.S. Senator,” said Andrus. “If there’s a crack or loophole, I’m going through it. The constitution, Articles 1, 3 and 4, say that as long as you 30 years old, you been a resident of the state that you’re going to run in for nine years, you’re eligible to run. They don’t care if you have a felony. The system is set up that way because they don’t believe that an ex-felon can actually run and win an office like president, senator or House of Representatives.”