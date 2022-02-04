The Marshall community has said goodbye to longtime community leader, volunteer and philanthropist Patsy Ponder, who died on Jan. 26 this year.
The Ponder family is well known in the Marshall community, with those who have never met the family still able to recognize their name due to the longstanding legacy Patsy and her husband Gene have created in Marshall.
The family was recently recognized in 2020 for their contributions to the creation of the K.E. “Kenny” Ponder Memorial Prayer Garden at Christus Good Shepherd in Marshall and the groundbreaking ceremony in 2019 for the new Chapel on the Hill and Kenny Ponder Park at East Texas Baptist University.
Both the garden and the park were funded largely by the Ponder family, who named the parks after their son, Kenny Ponder, who died in 2017.
Patsy Ponder served on the Marshall Hospital Foundation Board for a number of years, according to Christina Anderson, a long time friend of the Ponders who worked on the board with Ponder.
Ponder was well known for her work on a number of local boards, including serving time on the Wiley College Board of Trustees, as a second category member from 2010 to 2019 and Trustee Emeritus from 2019 until her passing. This is where she met family friend Dr. Walter Sutton.
Sutton described Ponder as brilliant and tenacious, stating that her understanding of finance was unparalleled.
“Her contributions to the college were tremendous,” Suttons said, “But she also had a great sense of humor, she was a joy to work with.”
Sutton served as the chair of the board when Ponder first began to serve, and they worked with each other on the board throughout Ponder’s time volunteering at the college.
“Trustee Ponder’s generosity leaves an incalculable mark on Wiley College. Because of her interest in finance and all things numerical, the preparation for our conversation with her required us to anticipate every possible question. As equally important was having a solid response supported by facts. Our memories of her will be shaped by what we remember most — her devotion to God and family!” Wiley College President Herman Felton said.
According to Sutton, Ponder was also a very religious woman; that’s something that he believed drew her to Wiley College.
Not only did the Ponders support the college through volunteering with the board, but they also hosted a gala every year to support the school, where the Wiley A Cappella Choir would perform.
This is where Reverend Emanuel Echols first met Patsy Ponder, during his time at Wiley College as a student on a scholarship for the schools choir program.
However, Echols said that the two became close when he first moved to Marshall after graduating from Wiley and returned to work as an intern at First United Methodist church of Marshall.
The Ponders were members of First United Methodist church, and when Echols spent his summer in 2018 working there, he got to see firsthand the impact that Patsy Ponder had on the Marshall community.
“Pretty much everything she did through the church was anonymous, she did not want people to know that she was on the one doing it,” Echols said.
Echols remembered on instance during his internship in which Ponder addressed him after the service complimenting him on the way he dressed.
“She came right up to me and said ‘I like the way you dress, you dress very well. You should teach the other young men around here how to dress’,” Echols said, “That was her. She always meant what she said, and exactly how she said it.”
Kenneth Crawford, who works at Wiley College, said that he also got to know Ponder first through his time on the A Cappella Choir at Wiley College, but later through membership at First United Methodist Church.
“When I first moved back to Marshall I attended church, and I didn’t know anyone at the time so I was sitting by myself. She saw me there, and I remember she left her family and came over to me and she sat with me the whole service and held my hand,” Crawford recalled, “Later I told her all about how I moved there recently and didn’t know anyone, and she said ‘With your mother’s permission, I would like to be your mother away from home’, and she was,” Crawford said.
For Crawford, that first day started a long time friendship with Patsy and her husband Gene, whose support he recognizes as one of the key reasons that he will be graduating in April with a doctorate degree from Wiley College.
In fact, Crawford said that Ponder’s impact was so great that he even recognized her in his dissertation, alongside his grandparents.
“Everyone who reads that across the country is going to know the impact that Patsy Ponder had on my success,” Crawford said.