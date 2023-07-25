This past week, the Marshall community said goodbye to one of its most active members, Lou Gaw, who still at the age of 94 was working tirelessly to ensure the community thrived.
Gaw was an invested volunteer, donating her time to a range of community organizations including the Marshall Rotary Club, the Marshall Regional Arts Council, the Republican Women of Harrison County, the Greater Marshall Chamber of Commerce and the Marshall Public Library.
In fact, she was a founding member of a number of these organizations, taking on a range of leadership roles as they grew to help and support that growth.
In 1969, Marshall was one of only a few with no public library in the State of Texas. Gaw worked diligently to change that, helping to establish the Marshall Public Library and serving on its founding Board of Trustees as secretary.
Longtime Library Director Anna Lane said that the library still has those original notes on style, taken by hand in bright green pen by Gaw, who went on to serve 18 years as a member of the Board of Trustees in various positions. Steven Flohr with the Friends of the Marshall Public Library said that Gaw worked just as hard for the nonprofit arm of the library, often switching between the board of trustees to the friends depending where she was most needed.
“Ms. Lou remained a very active member of the Friends of a Public Library. She faithfully attended meetings, happily served wherever she was needed and worked to maintain the book sale area at the Weisman Center. She would come to the library on Wednesdays to look through book donations for ‘pretty books’ that she could showcase at Weismans,” Lane said.
When Gaw’s husband, Bill Gaw, died in 1998, Gaw created a memorial fund in his honor to be used exclusively for the purchase of new books for the Marshall Public Library. Lane said that upon her death this year that fund will also now include her name and will continue on.
“Since the library’s inception, Ms. Lou has always been an advocate for quality library programs, resources, and services for all Marshall and Harrison County residents — especially for children,” Lane said, “Not only was she an active members of the Friends organization, but she was also a frequent visitor to the library especially when the newest James Patterson book was published.
“In addition to her Wednesday visits, she might drop in Mondays after she counted money at First Methodist or she might stop either before or after Rotary Club on Thursdays. She was always on the go and was impeccably dressed in color-coordinated outfits from her earrings to her shoes. Her favorite thing to talk about were her cats and their antics. There was never a dull moment when Ms. Lou was around.”
Gaw was also a founding member of the Harrison County Republican Women in 1968, where she held many local and state positions in the Texas Federation of Republican Women and Republican Party of Texas, including Club President 1974, SREC Member, Precinct Chair, Convention Delegate, Election Judge and Voter Registrar. She also served as Chairman of the annual Marshall Days at the Capitol. Numerous candidates and campaigns benefited from her leadership and tireless dedication. She brought high-ranking officials, including President Nixon; President Bush; Sens. Strom Thurman, John Tower, Phil Gramm; and Gov. Greg Abbott, to East Texas to talk to the local voters.
She also served in a wide range of leadership positions in her other nonprofit roles, including serving for decades on the board of the Marshall Regional Arts Council as well as volunteering for years with the Greater Marshall Chamber of Commerce.
In 2000, Gaw was even chosen as the Outstanding Citizen of the Year by the Greater Marshall Chamber of Commerce, in which she responded to the honor by stating that she “would have to work harder to live up to it.”
“She was an amazing woman, but she never wanted to be a leader, she didn’t like the drama and she didn’t want to be involved in any of that,” said Ruby Pye, a long time friend of Gaw who served with her as a volunteer, “However, when Lou spoke, you listened, she had that ability.”
Perhaps more than any of her dedicated years of volunteer work, Gaw will be remembered for her strong, caring personality and impeccable sense of fashion. Pye said she was known to always wear fully matching outfits, complete with coordinating earring and bracelets.
“She knew how to dress, she always looked perfectly put together,” Pye said.
Community members wishing to honor Gaw may make a donation to the Marshall Public Library’s Bill and Lou Gaw Memorial Fund.