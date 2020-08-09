Charles Jernigan, more commonly known as “Skeet,” can ask his maker questions he was asking himself.
“I think when I get to heaven I’m going to ask the Lord, ‘Why did I follow these kids all over?’” Jernigan told the Marshall News Messenger in an article published in 2019. “Why did I care for these kids so much? Why did I sit out in the hot sun? Why did I do all this?’ Sometimes I don’t even know but even when I’m sick, I have to support these kids. Every coach Marshall has had, I’ve tried to be their right-hand man. I try to tell them things that nobody else is going to tell them. I try to tell them when a kid is falling and needs help. I really try to keep up with what our kids are doing. Some of the kids come from bad environments and I try to let the coaches know that this kid is really struggling. I don’t know why but I just do it. I love these kids.’”
On Monday, Aug. 3, Jernigan, known for being the biggest fan and supporter of the Marshall Mavericks died and went home to be with his maker.
“It’s going to be a big loss,” said Joe Martino, longtime Marshall resident, former MISD coach, teacher and principal who also video records the Mavericks’ football games. “It’s going to be strange not seeing him in his spot down there with some Maverick stuff on or walking on the track before a game or seeing him at the track meets at the finish line. It’s going to be tough. It’s going to take a lot getting used to it.”
“He’s the biggest fan I’ve ever seen,” said Claude Mathis, Marshall athletic director and 2017-18 head football coach. “He was a heck of a fan the way he followed the Marshall Mavericks. It didn’t matter where they were. Skeet was going to be there. There’s no way to replace Skeet. He’s irreplaceable.”
Jernigan didn’t just attend games for his love of sports but for his love for the students, coaches and community.
“He was one of a kind, man,” Marshall superintendent Jerry Gibson said. “I’ve never seen anyone who loved kids and love them unconditionally. People see Skeet and think, ‘Oh yeah, he loves athletics, and he does, don’t get me wrong but he loved our kids. He wanted to see our students do well. He wanted to see our students succeed. Win or lose, he wanted our students to represent Marshall in an amazing way and he let that be known.”
“He’s always been there, whether it was practice, whether it was a game or whether it was a track meet, whether it was a basketball game,” Marshall athletic director and head football coach Jake Griedl said. “Whatever it may be, he loved our kids better than anybody ever loved our kids. He supported our kids better than anybody has supported our kids. He loved the coaches. He loved the community. He loved his church. Skeet was everything that we want Marshall to be. He didn’t see color. It didn’t matter if you were black, white, yellow, purple, red, it didn’t matter. If you were a Maverick, he loved you. He was the true definition of what love is supposed to be. It was unconditional, regardless of any issue. That’s kind of what he was to this community and to this program.”
Clint Harper, who graduated from Marshall High School in 1994 and played for the Mavericks before returning to his hometown years later as athletic director and 2013-16 head football coach, said Jernigan supported the Mavericks regardless of how they performed on the field, court or track.
“Win or lose, he was always going to support you no matter what,” Harper said. “It wasn’t like he was going to just support you if you were winning. We’ve had some tough seasons in Marshall where we weren’t winning much but Skeet was always there supporting the Mavericks.”
“He was always about the kids and he always put the kids first,” Mathis said. “He always took care of the kids throughout the years that he’s been in Marshall. I hope people don’t forget that because he took care of a lot of kids throughout his time there. It was unbelievable. He was loved by the kids. We all loved him. He meant everything to me. He helped me throughout my career there. He was a huge help to me. The things that we went through at times there, Skeet helped me get through them because he knew the community and he knew the kids better than anybody.
“He was able to communicate with me and tell me different things in order to get things right there and it was wonderful because I had somebody to lean on and I could confide in,” Mathis continued. “The thing about it is he was square, straight toward the middle, meaning he didn’t sway either way. He was going to tell you how it is, whether you liked it or didn’t like it but he was very loyal to you. He was going to make sure everything was going to go right for you. He was not going to set you up for failure. The only thing he was going to do was make sure you were very successful and that’s what he did, man. I loved see him every day in practice. It was unbelievable. He never missed a practice.”
Jernigan was a pastor of True Vine Baptist Church and always made it known to his congregation how proud he was of the Marshall Mavericks.
He struck up a friendship with pastor Jessie Russell of Union Missionary Baptist Church.
“What I’ll remember most about him is his friendship,” Russell said. “He was full of joy and had a great and wonderful personality. He was very supportive. He just had a great sense of humor. He loved God. He loved people and he just loved everybody. He was a true friend, a great friend to have.”
Others echoed Russell’s words in regards to Jernigan’s friendship.
“In terms of what he was to me, he was a brother, he was a friend,” Griedl said. “There were a lot of times where he was a coach. There were times over the last 18 months where, whether it was in my office or on my back patio, where he was coaching me up and encouraging me in this role and working on convincing me that we could do it, we could achieve, we could have success. That’s something I’ll never forget. He believed in me. He defended me. He believed in the staff. He believed in these kids. He was family.”
“To me personally, he was an encourager and a friend,” Gibson added. “He would call me sometimes on Saturday after a tough loss, ‘We’ve got to get this fixed, we’ve got to get it fixed.’ He was one of a kind. I’ve never seen anyone who loved kids and love them unconditionally. People see Skeet and think, ‘Oh yeah, he loves athletics, and he does, don’t get me wrong but he loved our kids. He wanted to see our students do well. He wanted to see our students succeed. Win or lose, he wanted our students to represent Marshall in an amazing way and he let that be known.”
“Whenever we had a head coaching change, that coach immediately became Skeet’s coach,” Martino recalls. “I remember him always saying, ‘That’s my coach. That’s my head coach.’ We may have someone here for two years, then they leave and another one comes in and he says, ‘This is my coach.’”
Friends, family and community members will be able to say their goodbyes tonight at 7 p.m. at Maverick Stadium where his funeral service will be held. All guests will be required to wear a mask and asked by the family to wear Marshall Maverick colors.
“It’s a big, big loss for the community, for the Maverick family but one good thing about it is he’s not suffering anymore,” Martino said. “I’m sure he’s up there telling everybody about his Mavericks.”
“It’s going to be rough moving forward but the good news is we know he’s still with us,” Griedl offered. “He’s still in our hearts. I don’t know if you’ll ever be able to walk into our stadium and not feel his presence. He’s got the best seat in the house now. There’s no doubt he’s going to be watching down over us.”