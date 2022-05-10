While the 75th annual “Diamond Jubilee” Pilgrimage event, featuring the annual murder trial re-enactment of the legendary Diamond Bessie has concluded this season, the spirit of the figure still lives on through a newly released novel titled “The Lives of Diamond Bessie”, by former journalist and author Jody Hadlock.
The historical fictional book is based on the true events surrounding the life and death of Annie Moore, a known prostitute, affectionately called “Diamond” Bessie; and the volatile relationship between her husband and presumed murderer Abe Rothschild.
Hadlock recently introduced her book at a book signing at Enoch’s Wine and Coffee House in Jefferson where she greeted droves of Diamond Bessie fans who were all eager to purchase the new read. Hadlock was joined by her husband, Marshall native and retired NBC news reporter Charles Hadlock. Her brother-in-law, Marshall native and Austin-based news anchor Robert Hadlock also came to support the event, along with other family and friends from the local and surrounding area.
Diamond Bessie enthusiasts such as Elaine Altman, owner of Bessie’s B&B Landing in Jefferson, was thrilled to purchase a book to be added to her own personal collection of the legend.
“Diamond Bessie is just such a part of Jefferson,” said Altman. “The whole town loves her.
“They’ve always loved her, and so much so that I named my cottage after her,” shared Altman.
Noting her own personal affection, Altman said she has a lot of memorabilia and literature in the cottage about Diamond Bessie. Plus, she’s a member of the Jessie Allen Wise Garden Club, which maintains Diamond Bessie’s gravesite in Jefferson.
According to history records, known for their public quarrels, Bessie and Rothschild had traveled to Jefferson for vacation. Rothschild ended up returning solo from a picnic date by the river while Moore was later found dead.
The events surrounding Bessie’s death was so heartbreaking that the townsfolk in Jefferson paid for her burial in the city’s Oakwood Cemetery.
“She’s just always been a part of the history and character of Jefferson,” said Altman.
Because of their love for Bessie, Hadlock’s book signing in Jefferson was so successful that Laura Nebils, owner of Books and Barrel in Longview, said she sold out of the entire stock that she brought for the occasion. Nebils said more books are available for purchase, however, at her store in Longview. She’s happy to be able to offer them.
“I love it,” Nebils said of the partnership she’s created with Hadlock. “Jody contacted us and asked if we would sell her book. I have started it and I very much enjoy it. I bought my whole load and I sold them all, but I will be ordering more for the store.”
Pleased with the book signing, Hadlock said the turnout was beyond her expectations.
“You’re always afraid that no one is going to show up, so this has been wonderful to see such a nice turnout,” said Hadlock. “It means a lot to me.”
Having penned her first novel is also a dream come true.
“I am so happy for her,” her husband Charles said. “When she found out about this story, she told me she wanted to write a book. She did it, and I’m proud of her.”
How it started
Jody first learned of the story of Diamond Bessie during a visit with her now husband, who was her boyfriend at the time. Charles had brought her home to Marshall to meet his parents for the first time; and during their trip he proposed to take her on a day trip to visit the small, quaint city, renowned as the “Queen of the Bayou.”
“Years ago when my husband and I were dating, we went to meet his parents and Charlie said let’s drive over to Jefferson, and I had never heard of Jefferson,” Jody recalled. “He said it was an inland riverport in the 1800s, and I’m like: ‘What? An inland riverport in northeast Texas? Crazy.’ So we came over here.”
While in Jefferson, the couple stopped by the historical museum. It was there that they spotted a large display, showcasing a full page news article on Abe Rothschild and the mysterious death of his wife Diamond Bessie, which piqued Jody’s interest.
“It had images of them, and I read it,” said Jody. “It was a Dallas paper in the 1930s…and I thought: ‘Why is this Dallas paper interested in something that happened in a small town three hours away 60 years ago?’ I thought: ‘How did he get away with it?’ So that started me on the path.”
The story gave her the inspiration she needed to write her first novel.
“I always wanted to write a novel,” shared Jody. “I did research and then I had to set aside my writing for a while, and then I came back to it, and then I had to do more research and really develop the story.
“It was a long journey,” she said, describing how overwhelming the research became.
“I didn’t know how much research was required; it’s overwhelming, but I love research,” shared Jody. “I love it, so every detail fascinates me.”
The genesis of her research began between the years 1995 to 2000 while working simultaneously as a San Antonio-based TV news anchor and reporter, at the time.
“That’s when I started researching the story,” said Jody. “So I would work Monday through Friday, the evening news. I would get up in the morning; I would go to the San Antonio Public Library and I would have to get microfilm from other libraries and then go through it.”
“So it was lot different doing research back then because now you have newspapers.com and so I set aside my writing,” she said.
When Jody returned to her writing about a decade later, an online newspaper archive, newspapers.com, had established, making her extensive research less tedious.
“It made the research much easier,” said Jody. “And then the story kept evolving. And then I would find I needed to do more research and more writing. The story, it kept evolving.”
Story themes
According to the book synopsis, inspired by a true story and set against the backdrop of the burgeoning women’s rights movement, The Lives of Diamond Bessie is a haunting tale of betrayal and redemption that explores whether seeking revenge is worth the price you might pay.
Through the book, the novelist hopes to enlighten readers more about the women’s rights movement and the plight of women in the 1860s.
“Diamond Bessie, of course almost everyone knows around here that she was a prostitute, and this was back in the mid 1800s when women had few rights or opportunities,” explained Jody. “If you were a prostitute, you were not just a societal outcast, but many women, the reasons for becoming a prostitute were mainly economic.”
Jody said that particular era lacked many rights and opportunities for women, making it difficult to make a decent, respectable living.
“And if you’re considered a fallen woman, then you are really, really out of luck in the job department,” said Jody. “And women made so much less than men. And they couldn’t make ends meet. A lot of them resorted to part-time prostitution.”
Many of them, surprisingly, were refined, educated women, she noted.
“It wasn’t just what you think of someone maybe uneducated,” said Jody. “So the Women’s Rights Movement is part of my book because that was the beginnings of the Women’s Rights Movement, so I’m hoping that readers realize how far women have come since then.
“There’s always room for improvement but it’s vastly improved from that time of day,” she said.
Another theme she’d like readers to take away from her book is the essence of forgiveness.
“It’s not just forgiving others but forgiving yourself,” said Jody, quoting the words of Lama Surya Das who said: “Forgiveness means letting go of the hope for a better past.”
About the author
According to her bio, after studying journalist at Texas A&M University, Jody Hadlock was a TV news reporter and anchor in Bryan-College Station; Charleston, South Carolina; and San Antonio. She now lives near Fort Worth with her husband. The couple also has a home in Charles’ hometown, Marshall.
The Lives of Diamond Bessie is her first novel and is available on all online platforms. It’s also available for purchase at Books and Barrels in Longview, located at 206 N. Center St. Hours of operation are Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Jody will return to Jefferson again for another book signing slated June 9 at Carnegie Library. She is thankful for her journey to East Texas years ago with her husband that led her to this very moment, realizing her dream.
“I really don’t believe in coincidences, so I think it was meant to be,” said Jody. “I had always wanted to be a novelist, but I didn’t know what I wanted to write and it was when I learned of this story that I knew I had found a story that I wanted to write.”
Her husband, Charles, is tickled pink to have played a role that led her to her destiny.
“It’s realizing her dream. She’s always wanted to be an author and now she’s a published author,” he beamed. “And for her, it’s on to the next project.”