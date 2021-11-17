The Marshall City Council will host a special called meeting on Thursday to address the hiring of a new city manager.
Council will consider and potentially act upon the selection of an executive recruitment service to locate candidates for the open position.
Current City Manager Mark Rohr announced Nov. 9 that he would be stepping down from his position in January 2022 after joining the city three years ago.
No other items are planned to be addressed by council during the special meeting, which will be held on Thursday at Marshall City Hall.
The meeting will be held in person, as well as online utilizing a video and audio conferencing tool, as well as, a standard conference call. Instructions and direct links to view the meeting or speak during Citizen Comment can be found at www.marshalltexas.net.
Community members are welcome to attend the meeting, and can address council regarding the city manager position during the meetings citizens’ comments portion.