Marshall city councilmembers got the chance to review the city’s newly proposed 2024 budget, which showcased a surplus budget with no increase to taxes proposed, on Thursday.
The total budget for the city is slightly above $44 million, broken down into the city’s general fund, water and sewer fund, and additional miscellaneous fund accounts.
The proposed tax rate for the 2024 budget remained the same for 2023 at a total rate of .565, with an M&O rate, or maintenance and operating rate, of .476 and an I&S rate, or debt services tax rate, of .088, which are both the same as 2023.
However, with an increase in property values going up from 2023 to 2024, community members could still see an increase of around 11.37 percent to their taxes. This would translate to around $56 increase to a home valued around $97,000.
The general fund expected revenues for 2024 is slightly over $26 million, which is funded by majority through sales tax, but also includes income such as property tax, fees and franchise tax among others.
The fund budget is $1.2 million higher than it was in 2023, which is due in part to the three percent cost of living adjustment for city staff planned in the new budget.
The majority of the expenses for the General Fund proposed budget for 2024 are made up of the Police, Fire and Public Works Departments, with increases included for each department in the new budget.
These increases include the hiring of one new animal control officer for the Marshall Pet Adoption Center. The fire department will also see a $7,500 increase to its budget for fire hydrant maintenance than in 2023.
Additional changes to the budget from last year’s include the addition of one new code enforcement and health inspector position, as well as the events and facilities monitor at Memorial City Hall being made into a full-time employee, from part-time.
The city also budgeted funds for the Wonderland of Lights investment at $50,000, as well as an additional for $30,000 carousal renovations.
The Water and Sewer Fund budget is proposed at $10 million, with an expected surplus of $69,000 that city officials said will likely be used to fund any number of needed repairs or new projects under the fund by the end of the year.
The funds for water sewer come mainly from water sales and sewer costs within the city, though also through permit fees.
The biggest change to the water and sewer budget fund for 2024 includes an increase due to the addition of six new hires for Public Works Service maintenance technicians, as well as the purchase of new equipment for the city.
Revenue estimated from the remaining city fund balances for 2024 is estimated at over $7 million. This includes HOT funds, debt services, fleet management, the Marshall Pet Adoption Center fund and the Street Improvement Fund, among others.
The smallest fund within the list was the Marshall Pet Adoption Center, with estimated total expenditures of $2875.
Street improvement has an expected expenditure of $900,000 for the year, with HOT funds expected at $1,134,500. There was an increase in debt services fund budget for 2024 as well, expected at over $2,210,000 due to an anticipated approval of a certificate of obligation.
Two hearings have been set on the budget for Sept. 14 and Sept. 28 during the regularly scheduled city council meetings planned for those days. Public hearings on the proposed tax rate are scheduled for the same days.
A final vote will also be taken on the certificate of obligation proposed by city council on Sept. 14.