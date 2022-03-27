Marshall’s ongoing downtown revitalization project, focused on the sidewalks on the 100 block of East Houston Street, is making progress.
Public Works Director Eric Powell said that the project is schedule to be completed May 3 this year, though with weather delays the project may need an additional day or two to be finalized.
“Streetlights, which are the city’s responsibility under this contract, are scheduled to arrive mid-May and then be installed shortly thereafter,” Powell said.
Sidewalk reconstruction was able to be completed thus far without any major issues, according to Powell.
“Luckily no (problems) so far,” Powell said, ”Tying the new water main into the old one took some work, but city crews got that completed last week... it didn’t cause any significant delays.”
Powell also confirmed that the city would likely consider the 300 block of North Washington Street as the next affected block for redevelopment.
“If you recall at the meeting last year when the discussion about which section to complete next, there were two options: 300 block of North Washington or 100 block of East Houston, and council decided on the current location,” Powell said. “I would think the next discussion will probably focus on the rest of North Washington to Highway 80, but ultimately council will decide what direction we head in.”
Whether the city will plan to host a ribbon cutting for the remodeled block of East Houston, similarly to what was held after the first portion of the project was completed, is still not certain, according to Powell.
“We are excited to be at the end of this phase of our sidewalk enhancement project. It is a wonderful upgrade to our beautiful historic square,” Interim City Manager David Willard said, “As with any construction project, there is a disruption and impact upon the business owners that are impacted by the project. I want to thank these affected business owners for their patience during this project. We hope the future benefits of these infrastructure upgrades will far exceed the disruption caused by the construction process.”