The bags were flying Saturday at Bear Creek Smokehouse’s new event center and Pit Room facility during the first ever “Bags at Bear Bottom Cornhole Tournament” hosted by the Marshall Cornhole Crew and the Greater Marshall Chamber of Commerce.
The Marshall Cornhole Crew, created in March after founders Tony Cevik and Andy Chilcoat decided the bag tossing game often played at get togethers and family reunions, needed a local group to organize competitions.
“During the COVID-19 pandemic, everything was shut down and we’ve always thrown bags, at our house and family get-togethers or with friends, so we just figured we’d get a few people together and start a local crew and it just grew within our own little group so quickly,” Cevik said Saturday.
The tournament on Saturday, that was held in conjunction with the Greater Marshall Area Chamber of Commerce, had 43 competitors vying for the prize money.
“Seventy percent of the prize pool generated by entry fees will go back to the top players and the other 30 percent we will give to the Chamber,” Cevik said. “This is our first tournament event in partnership with the Chamber and there will be many more.”
Chamber Executive Director Stacia Runnels agreed on Saturday.
“Since we were unable to have the FireAnt Festival this year, this event is a good way for us to recoup some of that money that we lost from not having the festival,” Runnels said. “We have a great turnout here today and this great new facility and we have plenty of room to social distance and safely have fun.”
The new Bear Creek Smokehouse event center and Pit Room behind the General Store opened on Oct. 10 and the 16,600 sq. ft. facility is available for event rentals.
Cevik said the Marshall Cornhole Crew will definitely be back to the facility in the future for more tournaments.
The Marshall Cornhole Crew is open to bag throwers of all skill levels and ages and participants do not have to have their own equipment or a team member to participate.
“We are open to the public and we have an event at Legends Club at 6 p.m. every Tuesday and we also have an event every Friday night,” Cevik said. “Anyone who wants to come is welcome, they don’t have to have their own bags or a partner and we welcome all skill levels.”
Participation in the MCC is free though there are entry fees to some individual tournament events.
Cevik said anyone interested in joining MCC or learning more about the game can contact him at tonycevik@gmail.com. Interested bag throwers can also join the Facebook group at https://www.facebook.com/Marshall-Cornhole-Crew-Marshall-TX-101204011709662