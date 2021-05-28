Community members gathered outside of the Marshall Depot on Friday, braving the humidity to join with KMHT radio volunteers and Marshall Depot board members for the first Dollars for the Depot event. More than $5,000 was raised at the event for the depot.
The event was organized by Ashli Dansby with KMHT as a way for community members to make smaller donations in support of the T&P Depot’s fundraising campaign, celebrating 50 years in operation.
“I am just as happy with a dollar donation as I am with $100,” Dansby said, stating the event already raised $700 toward the cause before it even began.
“We could not be more grateful to KMHT,” said Christina Anderson, the chairman of the 2021 Community Fundraising campaign for the Marshall Depot. “We really live in a community where people don’t hesitate to say ‘how can I help?’”
Anderson said the T&P Depot’s fundraiser has a goal to raise $50,000 by the end of its fiscal year, June 30 2021. She said as of the day before this event, the organization was able to raise half the funds.
KMHT broadcast live during the event with Dansby giving away a number of free items to community members in attendance that were donated for the event.
Additionally, community members enjoyed free hot dogs, drinks and chips, donated thanks to community support for the event.
“We have just had a great response,” Dansby said. “We really have a great community here in Marshall.”
Anderson said the Depot is an important part of Marshall, both historically and economically. She added that having the Marshall Depot and Amtrak present in Marshall brings in an extensive amount of money each year to the city.
“We really want to thank our early donors, and everyone who came out to help support the Depot,” Anderson said.
Community members interested in learning more about the Marshall Deport Inc. can contact Anderson at (903) 938-8373 to get materials on the Depot for themselves.