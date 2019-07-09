Santa will be making an early visit to Marshall Depot this Saturday as the Marshall Depot Museum board hosts its inaugural “Christmas in July” market, featuring vendors, kid activities and more.
Cathy Wright, Marshall Depot museum board member, said the event is a fundraiser, revving up to the 20th anniversary of the depot museum to be celebrated in November.
“This Saturday, everything is going to be decorated Christmas — Christmas in July,” said Wright.
An assortment of vendors, offering everything from clothing to furniture, will be set up on the depot grounds, selling their goods.
“People can kind of get a jump either on their Christmas decorations or their Christmas shopping,” Wright said, encouraging the public to attend. “That’s the idea of that. We’re hoping if it takes off; we’re hoping to do it every year.”
The event will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Santa will be on the scene from 9 a.m. to noon visiting with children and handing out popsicles.
“And we’re going to have face paintings,” said Wright.
Refreshing drinks will be available along with snow cones and information on the museum and depot.
“There’s still room for vendors so if they want to participate call or text (903) 806-0833 for vendor space,” said Wright.