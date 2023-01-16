Marshall city councilmembers will face a decision in the coming weeks as the city makes plans to move forward on a number of projects scheduled in its Capital Improvement Plan, requiring the city to incur an additional $18 million to $20 million in debt.
During the regular city council meeting on Thursday, council heard from city staff regarding projects planned for the CIP in 2023-24, along with estimated costs.
Public Works Director Eric Powell said that the city is planning to initiate over $32 million in CIP projects in the next two years, with $15.5 million of those funds currently unsecured.
Planned projects are broken down into four categories: parks and recreation, utilities, municipal improvements and streets.
In 2023 $2.3 million in projects is planned for Parks and Recreation, with an additional $500,000 in projects planned for 2024. Projects include improvements to Airport Park, the creation of a handicap accessible park, as well as the replacement of all equipment at city-owned parks.
Powell also stated that the city was planning a full water meter system upgrade, spread evenly over the next two years at a $7 million total estimation for the project’s cost.
A number of municipal projects for city-owned buildings, including the Marshall Police Department, the City Arena and more, are planned as well. There is $501,000 in costs planned for the category in 2023, and an additional $3.3 million in 2024. The largest municipal project planned for the two year time period is an update to the citywide radio system, which is estimated to cost $6 million.
Powell also stated that the additional $750,000 estimated for street improvements in the next two years will be used to expand the department’s already existing street improvement program, to address more streets in Marshall per year.
Funding Options
City Finance Director Dawn Jones and two representatives from Hilltop Securities, John and Michael Martin, also presented to council on a range of possible funding options for the unsecured debt.
Council made no decision during the meeting, but rather was presented information and will review and make a decision at an upcoming open meeting.
“When we have a big Capital Improvement Plan like this, obviously funding plays a major role in the decision making process,” Jones said.
She presented council with an estimate of the city’s current debt, with the majority of the debt dropping off in 2028. This leaves the city in a good position to leverage more debt to complete the planned projects.
John Martin also presented to council on a number of different ways the city would be able to fund these projects, offering estimates for both $18 million and $20 million borrowing options.
Martin outlined four different avenues for the additional funding, including general obligation bonds, certificates of obligation, tax notes and utility system revenue bonds.
General Obligation bonds, or GO bonds, are often utilized by school districts according to Martin, who explained that this process requires voter approval. A GO bond would cost the city more due to the required election process, and will secure the funds through ad valorem taxes.
A GO bond would also require the city to break down each project individually, and would restrict sharing money from one project fund to another. The voting process would also open up the city to the possibility that one project may be voted down, with others approved at the ballot.
A certificate of occupancy, or CO, instead does not require voter approval, according to Martin, though it is subject to community petition. However, Martin said that by utilizing a CO the city would be able to access a not to exceed amount on the entire debt, allowing them to share funds between projects if unexpected costs arise. A CO can also be secured by a mixture of both ad valorem taxes along with other revenue streams.
Martin said that a tax note operates very similarly to a CO, though a tax note has a maximum security of just seven year.
The final option presented to the city was to issue a utility system revenue bond, which would be repaid through utility bills. Martin stated that rates for these types of bonds are also usually lower than tax supported debt.
Martin presented options for $18 million and $20 million debt incursion utilizing these four methods to council, explaining that they would need to begin to use the information to make a decision on what type of avenue they wanted to take to fund the planned projects.
If the city were to move to a GO, and wanted to go to vote before November 2023, then they would be required to call the election by February 2023.