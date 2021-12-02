Marshall city leaders donated a $30,000 check to the Martin House Children’s Advocacy Center Wednesday morning to facilitate the continued operation of the center’s satellite office in Marshall.
Martin House CAC and all other children’s advocacy centers across the state serve as a place where law enforcement and forensic investigators may meet with children who are victims of criminal activity in a safe environment. The Marshall CAC office acts as a satellite campus for Martin House, which is headquartered in Longview and serves Gregg, Harrison and Marion counties.
“On behalf of the CAC, we’re super grateful for the city and all they do for the children,” Martin House Vice Chair Madison Hood said. “These funds will go toward serving these kids in Harrison County.”
The donation was funded through a $1.50 child safety fee applied to car registrations in Marshall. Texas cities who opt-in to the fee must earmark the funds for child safety programs like those provided by Martin House.
“[Martin House CAC] is a major resource, otherwise we’d have to carry [kids] to Longview or Tyler,” Marshall Police Chief Cliff Carruth said. “It’s traumatic to take a child out of school. The purpose of this is to make it not so traumatic in the travel to somewhere else. At least they’re in their hometown.”
Keeping a satellite office in Marshall also takes stress off of Marshall’s teams of detectives and investigators working on cases with children. The center allows investigators, like Marshall Police Detective Joe Chastain, to work through their cases with children in a nearby, comforting and safe environment with the help of CAC interviewers trained in fields like counseling and therapy.
“[Martin House] kind of limits the amount of victimization that we have, as the system,” Chastain said.
Marshall Finance Director Dawn Jones said the city will continue to find more funding streams for services like Martin House to help area children.
“[We are] working together to expand the program.” Jones said. “Hopefully, in the near future, we’ll actually have additional funds that we can provide to some other agencies as well.”