Beginning on Monday this week the city of Marshall will have a number of road closures in place due to the Downtown Redevelopment Project.
The work will begin on the southern end at the intersection of Austin and N. Washington, then progress to N. Washington and Rusk’s northern end.
Citizens are asked to use Austin Street, Rusk Street, and the parking lot with alley behind Joe Pine Coffee Company to access the businesses in the 200 block of North Washington.
The first road closure will be at the intersection of Austin and N. Washington. Once the contractor has completed the work required, he will then move to the corner of Rusk and North Washington, at which time the road will be closed at the 300 blocks of North Washington and the 100 blocks of West Burleson.
These road closures are necessary to allow the contractor to remove the traffic signals, street lights, and trees along with the 200 blocks of North Washington safely and securely without being impacted by parked vehicles or the traveling public.
City Public Works Director/City Engineer Eric Powell, PE, stated, “Your understanding and patience is requested during this phase of the project, which should last 8 to 10 business days barring any unforeseen issues.
Once this phase of the project is finished, the contractor will begin demolishing the existing sidewalks and pavers to prepare to install the new sidewalks, pavers, and streetlights.”
Additional updates will be provided as needed to ensure our business owners and community members are kept informed throughout the project duration.