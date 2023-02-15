Traffic for student pick-up and drop-off has changed because of planned construction at the Marshall Early Childhood Center, the school has announced.
Doors used for morning arrival and afternoon dismissal will not be in use.
Vehicles will enter the line on Meredith Street. No vehicles will be in line on Hollis Taylor.
The school said the four-way stop will regulate the taking of turns.
“After dropping off your student, take a right,” the school said. “Our staff members will be on Meadow Street to open car doors and monitor students as they enter and exit. The gate with the flagpole will be the gate that is utilized. Meadow Street is directly in front of the school. Please be patient with fellow drivers, staff, and students as this change will take time for us to adjust. Thank you for your patience. We look forward to the new updates to the building that the children of Marshall deserve.”