The following students were named to the AB Honor Roll list at Marshall Early Graduation School for the fourth six weeks’ period, Marshall ISD announced.
8th Grade: Reginald Jerrel Fulton
9th Grade: Ja’Daeilyn Da’Monei Bennett, Keyanna Nicole Boyd
10th Grade: Denali I’tasia Gardner
11th Grade: Destinee Sade King, Daniel Morales, Davernious Lamar Robinson
12th Grade: Katie Aguirre, Jada Neshun Anderson, Whitney Denise Calhoun, La’Miya Adai Epps, Deja Monae Powell, Kyle Aiden Sidwell, Prince Bakari Tezhaun Smith-Dunn, Chelsie Shyanne Wright