Organizations across East Texas are looking out for others in their communities this summer, with both Marshall Hospice of East Texas and North East Texas Habitat for Humanity looking to help seniors keep cool this summer.
Marshall Hospice of East Texas, in conjunction with Mission Marshall and other local businesses, is hosting the annual senior adult fan drive now in Marshall through July 10.
The drive looks to collect fans donated by the community and then give the fans to Mission Marshall for distribution to those in need.
Organizer Trey Jackson, with Marshall Hospice, and Raven Lenz, owner of Blackbird Bathhouse, are hosting the event once again, with five drop-off locations available for donations across the city.
Locations include both Marshall Hospice and Blackbird Bathhouse, along with Oakwood House, the Greater Marshall Chamber of Commerce and Healthcare Express of Marshall.
Last year the drive had to the goal of collecting 400 fans to be donated the community, which they were able to exceed.
Community members interested in learning more about how to donate can contact Jackson at (903) 923-8154 or reach out to Mission Marshall for consideration to receive one of the donated fans.
North East Texas Habitat for Humanity is also hosting a fan drive this year, looking to raise money and donations of fans to be used to keep seniors cool this summer.
The goal is to install working A/C units and fans in seniors’ homes across East Texas.
The organization is currently looking for those within the community who would benefit from the program, which includes meeting the following criteria.
- Over the age of 60
- Those with physical disabilities or chronic illnesses worsened by extreme heat.
- Households with children 7 or younger
- Willingness and able to pay $30 of the cost
- Applicant must reside in the home
- Meet the income guidelines
Community members can apply by going to the organizations office to pick up an application at 905 McCann St. Longview, TX 75601, or call Habitat Family Services at (903) 240-6599 ext. 201.