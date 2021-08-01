East Texas and parts of Louisiana are facing heat advisory and warnings through Sunday evening, with community members encouraged to take precautions against the heat.
Marshall and East Texas are under a heat advisory, according to the National Weather Service out of Shreveport, with hot temperatures and high humidity creating dangerously hot conditions with heat index values between 105 and 109 degrees.
Shreveport and other parts of Louisiana are in a heat advisory until Sunday at 7 p.m., with temperatures expected to reach the 110 to 114 degrees.
The NWS said that hot temperatures and high humidity may cause an increased risk of heat-related illnesses to occur, and community members should take this into account and remain cautious when traveling outside, taking appropriate precautions.
