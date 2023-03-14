The Marshall Education Foundation recently delivered its spring grants to teachers in the Marshall ISD school district.
Grants awarded include:
William B. Travis Elementary School: “Speech Therapy Targeting Literary Skills” for Julie Grant; “Ease on Down the Road to Outside Excitement: No Obstacles in Our Way!” for Marcelyn Lewis; multiple grants for Roshanda Thornton; “Playing with a Purpose” for Tiffany Calloway.
Price T. Young Fine Arts Academy: “Learn Play Engage” for Ashley Barbo; “I Fly” for Brandy Cumberland; multiple grants for D. Noreen Demas; “Hurray for Headphones” for Lynsey Christmas; multiple grants for Rachel Crown, multiple grants for Samantha Hay; “Bless This Mess” for Shelly Lewis.
Sam Houston Elementary School: “Boomwhackers” for Darius Baily; “Classroom Library Book Bonanza” for Kristy White.
David Crockett Elementary: “Interactive Learning Kits for Engaged Learners” for Jerica Jackson,Bayless; “Jump & Learn Multiplication” for Rose Bayless; Terra Croley for “Ready Set Learn”; “Visual and Sensory Learning” for Tracy Spray.
Marshall Junior High School: “Quill for Quick Improvement in Writing” for Margie Bell; “Assist Students to Learn Math” for Tommie McKinney; “Paint for art therapy and craft projects for peer togetherness” for Tori Whiteside.
Marshall High School: Amy English, “Activities to Increase Understanding of Mathematics; Dr. Garreth Durrant, “Engineering 3D Prototype”; Elizabeth Medonis, “Classroom set of headphones with microphones”; Laura Nugent, “Texas Shakespeare Road Show Workshop”; Megan Parks, “Debbie Lyle , Master Teacher”; Samantha Andrus, “Life Beyond School 2”; Skylyn Potts, “Literature in Science.”
Marshall Early Graduation School: Beverly Williams, “Learning through Laughter”; MEGS teachers, “A Different View.”