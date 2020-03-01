The Marshall Education Foundation will award deserving teachers and staff members of Marshall ISD with grants this spring to a sum of $15,000. This year’s spring grants are in addition to the $73,941 given in the form of grants in August of 2019 bringing the total to more than $88,000 for the school year.
The grants will be presented by the Marshall Education Foundation members along with help from Marshall High School’s band, Mavettes, and cheerleaders. The foundation members and students will stop by each school to congratulate the teachers in person with a fun celebration on Tuesday, March 3.
“We hope to bring an excitement to the winning teachers with the help of the Marshall High School students,” explained Christy Godwin, Marshall Education Foundation Vice President and Grant Selection Committee Chair. “We’ll have music, cheers, and most importantly the checks that will enable our teachers to provide the new and exciting items they wish to bring to their classrooms.”
A total of 69 grant applications were received during the spring application process.
“We have the opportunity to award grants that will reach MISD students from Pre-K all the way to 12th grade,” stated Godwin. Of those applications, the Marshall Education Foundation was able to fulfill 37 grants among eight schools with the following breakdown:
- David Crockett Elementary 2 grants
- Marshall Junior High 8 grants
- Sam Houston Elementary 3 grants
- Marshall Early Graduation School 2 grants
- Price T. Young Elementary 2 grants
- William B. Travis Elementary 8 grants
- Marshall High School 8 grants
- Marshall Early Childhood Center 4 grants
“We are excited to fund this extra round of grants this school year,” stated Keith Hill, Marshall Education Foundation President. “Our volunteers work hard throughout the year to raise the funds needed to provide the grants and it would not be possible without them or our donors and community partners.”
All MISD teachers and staff members are encouraged to apply for grants for the 2020-21 school year in July.