A Marshall educator retired her chalk and eraser this summer after 58 years of educating students and she said Tuesday, she already misses being in the classroom but she’s thankful for the memories.
Peggy Elliott, 81, of Marshall, retired this summer after an almost six decade long teaching career that saw her in classrooms from Alabama, West Virginia, Kentucky, Carrollton, Tyler, Marshall ISD and most recently at Trinity Episcopal School in her hometown.
“I started in Alabama in 1960, then taught at the coal camps in West Virginia and Kentucky before moving to Texas in 1968,” Elliott said. “My mother was a teacher and my sister became a teacher and I was determined I was not going to be a teacher. In my day, women were either a teacher, a nurse or a secretary and I wanted to be a nurse.”
A college job with a Girl Scout camp changed all of that for Elliott.
“I loved the camaraderie with the kids at the camp and so I got my degree in elementary education,” she said. “I wanted to teach elementary because I enjoyed my time with the little kids at the camp and I wanted to teach multiple subjects.”
Elliott came to Marshall and began her career at Marshall ISD during a particularly notable time in history for public schools — integration.
“I came to Marshall at the time of integration and at a time when women didn’t even wear pants to work,” she said. “I remember the first time we were allowed to wear a pantsuit at work and we had to line up that day at William B. Travis Elementary School and let the principal examine our pants to make sure they were alright for us to wear.”
No matter what was going on in the nation or the realm of public education at the time, Elliott had an unchanging mantra she stuck to while teaching.
“My mantra has always been to read to the kids,” she said. “That is my legacy, my students passing on to their kids a love for reading. If you pass reading on to your kids, you pass on a great capacity of learning.”
Not only did Elliott spend 58 years teaching but she also spent a couple of years in between teaching jobs working as a substitute teacher or working with homeschool children.
“I’ve been involved with education in some form for 60 years,” she said. “Most recently I’ve spent the past 20 years teaching at Trinity Episcopal School as a pre-kindergarten through fifth grade Bible teacher and the pre-kindergarten through eighth grade librarian.”
Elliott said she has enjoyed and loved each of her students throughout the years but she has especially loved teaching the Bible to students at Trinity.
“I’ve been able to instill the Word of God into them,” she said. “Trinity has been like a family to me and they’ve especially been there for me in the past week.”
Elliott recently and suddenly lost her only son, Kenny Elliott and her daughter Leslie Scridener and her former students and Trinity “family” have helped her to cope and grieve.
“My daughter decided it was time for me to retire this year and my son supported that decision because of COVID-19 and my age, I’ll be 82 years old in November,” she said. “Kenny died suddenly last Tuesday so maybe this was God’s plan — for me to be home and not up there grieving.”
Not only did her Trinity Episcopal School family and friends help her through her grieving most recently, but teaching at the school helped her cope with months of shutdown and school closures due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“During the shutdown, I believe teachers worked harder than they had to if they had been in the classroom,” she said. “I did Bible classes virtually or I’d do them by email and sit down and type up every word I would have said in my lesson. Teachers are not in it for the money, they are in this profession because they love children.”
While Elliott said she’s looking forward to spending more times on some of her hobbies, which include being active at her church, quilting and watching any University of Kentucky sporting events, but she will miss teaching.
“I’ve been invited to come back and substitute or volunteer when all of this COVID-19 is over but I will miss sitting down and creatively planning my lessons,” she said. “I’ve treasured my years teaching and my students but I really enjoyed my time at Trinity where I was able to share Christ and parents and teachers worked together for the same goal.”
Elliott was also able to journey across the world and share the stories of Jesus with folks in China during a teaching mission trip with East Texas Baptist University.
“I went to China for a few weeks with ETBU in 1996 to teache English to Chinese English teachers there and not only did I spread the Gospel, I had a wonderful teaching experience there with them,” she said.
Elliott said she saw many changes throughout her 60 years educating but one notable thing that’s changed is respect for the profession.
“The very biggest change has been the loss of respect to teachers,” she said. “When I started, teachers were held in high regard. Kids in those little mountain schools knew their only way out of the coal camp was education and they listened and were eager to learn. Technology came along and students kind of felt like they needed to be entertained and they don’t quite have that hunger that there used to be — some students do.”
Elliott encourages families to be involved in their students’ education, both at school and at home.
“I read a Dallas Morning News article one time that said, ‘Don’t complain about your school if you’re never seen there,’” she said. “I think home and families make a huge difference.”
One part of technology Elliott has definitely welcomed is Facebook, which has allowed her to keep up with students from her past.
“Thanks to Facebook, I’ve reconnected with a number of my students and I treasure those relationships,” she said. “I just have countless memories. If there’s one lesson I’ve learned recently with Kenny’s death, it’s that we never know what we’re doing to touch the lives of others. Be kind. I love to try to make someone feel good and worthy. I hope all of my students felt loved.”